Bosnia U21 vs France U21 Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13th 2023

Bosnia U21 will host France U21 in a 2025 UEFA Euro Under-21 Championship qualifier on Friday.

The home side are coming into the clash on the back of a 2-0 defeat away to Austria in the qualifiers last month. Second-half goals from Leopold Querfeld and Noah Bischof helped the Austrians claim maximum points. The defeat made it two defeats in two for Bosnia, having also lost their opening game 2-1 at home to Slovenia.

France, meanwhile, kickstarted their qualifiers with a comfortable 4-0 away win over Slovenia. Bradley Barcola scored a brace, while Rayan Cherki and Sekou Mara also found the back of the net in the rout.

The victory took Les Bleuets to second spot in Group H, having garnered three points from one game. Bosnia are rock-bottom on zero points after two games.

Bosnia U21 vs France U21 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two sides. They were drawn in Group 10 of the 2009 Euro Under-21 Championship, with France winning both fixtures with a 5-0 aggregate win.

Six of Bosnia's last seven games have produced three goals or more.

Five of France's last six games have produced at least three goals, with each of the last four producing four goals or more.

France are unbeaten in their last 20 Euro U-21 qualifiers, winning 18 and drawing two games in this sequence.

Bosnia have never qualified for the UEFA Euro U-21 Championship.

Bosnia U21 vs France U21 Prediction

Bosnia are aiming to make history by qualifying for the Euro U-21 Championship for the first time ever. However, they have started their sojourn poorly, losing their opening two games. A third loss here could well put paid to their qualification hopes and this is an outcome they will be keen to avoid.

France, for their part, are aiming for their fourth successive appearance at the tournament, having missed out on the previous six editions. They will be expected to top their qualification group, with new manager Thierry Henry starting his tenure with two emphatic wins.

We are backing the visitors to cruise to a routine victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Bosnia 0-3 France

