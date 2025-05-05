Boston River vs Independiente Prediction and Betting Tips | May 6th 2025

Boston River and Independiente return to action in Group A of the Copa Sudamericana when they lock horns at the Centenario Stadium on Tuesday. Both sides head into the midweek clash in contrasting form, with the Argentine outfit failing to taste victory in their last four games.

Nineteen-year-old Agustín Albarracín grabbed the headlines for Boston River as he netted the only goal of the game to hand them a 1-0 victory over Montevideo Wanderers in the Uruguayan Liga AUF last Friday.

Jadson Viera’s side men have now won five games on the trot across all competitions, including a 2-1 victory over Nacional Potosi in the Copa Sudamericana on April 22.

Boston River have picked up four points from their opening three matches in Group A of the Sudamericana to sit second in the standings, one point and two places above rock-bottom Independiente.

Independiente failed to find their feet last time out as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Rosario Central at the Estadio Gigante de Arroyito in the Argentine Primera Division.

Julio Vaccari’s men have gone four straight games without a win, claiming one draw and losing three, including a 2-1 loss against Guarani in the Sudamericana on April 22.

This poor run of results has been due to their lack of firepower at the attacking end of the pitch, where they have failed to find the back of the net in their last three outings since the loss to Guarani.

Boston River vs Independiente Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever encounter between Boston River and Independiente, with the Argentine side claiming a 2-1 victory in April’s reverse fixture on home soil.

Independiente have won just two of their last eight matches across all competitions while losing four and claiming two draws since the start of April.

Boston River are unbeaten in their most recent five home matches, playing out a 3-3 draw against Guarani in April before winning their subsequent four games.

Independiente have lost all but one of their last five matches on the road, with a 1-1 stalemate against Lanus on April 6 being the exception.

Boston River vs Independiente Prediction

While Boston River are firing on all cylinders, Independiente’s form has taken a sharp decline in recent weeks and they will be looking to secure a morale-boosting result here.

Vaccari’s men boast the firepower needed to get the job done, and we are backing them to edge out the Uruguayan outfit in a close contest.

Prediction: Boston River 1-2 Independiente

Boston River vs Independiente Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Independiente to win

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in five of Independient’s last six games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of the visitors’ last seven matches)

