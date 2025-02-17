Boston River vs Nublense Prediction and Betting Tips | February 19th 2025

Boston River will entertain Nublense at Estadio Centenario in the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday. Both teams debuted in the competition just two years ago.

Boston River vs Nublense Preview

Boston River are one of the four teams representing Uruguay in this edition, alongside Peñarol, Nacional and Defensor Sporting. The hosts booked their place after emerging third in the aggregate table of the 2024 Uruguayan Primera División. Boston River are set to make their second appearance in the Copa Libertadores.

Verdirrojo have played three matches in the Primera División's new season, drawing twice and losing once. They sit in the 11th spot on two points and will face off against eighth-placed Nacional in their next league action. Boston River are winless in their last seven matches in all competitions, losing four times.

Nublense are the fourth team from Chile in this edition of the Copa Libertadores. They secured their qualification as runners-up in the 2024 Copa Chile. They are entering the competition for the second time following their debut in 2023. The visitors have had three participations in the second-tier continental competition, the Copa Sudamericana.

Diablos Rojos were sent to the cleaners 5-0 by Universidad de Chile in their opening match of the new season. The visitors currently sit bottom of the Chilean Primera División on zero points ahead of their matchday two clash with Deportes Limache. Nublense have recorded one win in their last five away matches in all competitions.

Boston River vs Nublense Preview Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Boston River have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches at home.

Boston River have recorded four back-to-back defeats in their last 10 matches in all competitions.

Boston River have scored three goals and conceded eight in their last five matches in all competitions.

Nublense have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches on the road.

Boston River have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five matches while Nublense have won twice, drawn once and lost twice. Form Guide: Boston River – D-D-L-L-L, Nublense – L-D-W-W-L.

Boston River vs Nublense Prediction

Boston River have endured a poor run of results but the Copa Libertadores could boost their motivation to start on a good note.

Nublense are winless in their last two matches, in addition to their struggles on the road. They will have to break that trend to succeed at Estadio Centenario.

Boston River are the favorites based on home advantage.

Prediction: Boston River 3-1 Nublense

Boston River vs Nublense Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Boston River to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Boston River to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Nublense to score - Yes

