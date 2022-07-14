Botafogo vs America Mineiro Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th July | Copa do Brasil 2022

The Copa do Brazil returns this week and will see Botafogo host America Mineiro at the Estadio Nilton Santos on Thursday in the second leg of their last 16 tie.

Botafogo have had their struggles this season, which included a 3-0 trouncing in the first leg of the tie. They struggled to create chances in the first half but still managed to hit the post twice and, although they put out a stronger showing after the restart, they could not find the goals needed to reduce the deficit.

Botafogo have never won the domestic competition, coming closest back in 1999 when they finished runners-up. They have a mountain to climb this week to keep their run in the cup campaign alive.

America Mineiro have not exactly had an outstanding season either as they sit in the bottom half of the Brasileiro Serie A table and endured a disappointing Copa Libertadores campaign. However, they showed ruthlessness in the final third in the first leg of the cup tie with Wellington Paulista, Danilo Avelar and Ale all getting on the scoresheet.

The Coelho are well in the driving seat ahead of the return leg on Thursday and only need to avoid defeat to advance to the quarterfinals of the cup competition.

Botafogo vs America Mineiro Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 11 meetings between Botafogo and America Mineiro. Both sides have won four games apiece while the other three matchups have ended in draws.

The Fogo have won just one of their last five games in this fixture after losing just one of their five matches prior.

The Coelho have kept three clean sheets in their last five games in this fixture.

After winning five of their first six home games of the year, Botafogo have gone on to win just three of their subsequent nine.

The visitors have conceded no goals in the Copa do Brasil this season.

Botafogo vs America Mineiro Prediction

Botafogo have lost three of their last four games across all competitions, failing to score any goals in those three defeats. They have lost three of their last four games at the Estadio Nilton Santos and could struggle here.

America Mineiro's latest result ended a run of back-to-back wins and marked their fifth loss in their last eight games across all competitions. They have particularly struggled for results on the road of late and could lose here, but should profit from their first leg result.

Prediction: Botafogo 1-0 America Mineiro

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

Botafogo vs America Mineiro Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Botafogo

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: NO (Only one side have found the back of the net in all four of their five matchups)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (There have been under 2.5 goals in four of their last five matchups)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far