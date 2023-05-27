Botafogo vs America Mineiro Prediction and Betting Tips | May 28, 2023

In a clash between two teams from extreme ends of the league table, leaders Botafogo welcome 19th-placed America Mineiro to the Olympic Stadium in the Brazilian Serie A on Sunday (May 28).

Botafogo bounced back from their first league defeat of the league last week as Victor Cuesta's goal helped them to a 1-0 home win over Fluminense. They continued their winning run in the Copa Sudamericana on Friday. First-half goals from Victor Sa, Adryelson and Gustavo Sauer helped them win 3-2 at Cesar Vallejo.

Mineiro, meanwhile, recorded their first win of the league season last week. First-half goals from Breno Cascardo Lemos and Felipe Azevedo were enough to defeat Fortaleza 2-1 at home. They failed to maintain their winning run in the Copa Sudamericana, though, losing 3-2 at home against Defensa y Justicia.

Botafogo vs America Mineiro Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have squared off 13 times across competitions since 2001, with nine of them coming in Serie A. Mineiro lead 5-4.

Botafogo are winless in four meetings against Mineiro, failing to score in the last three.

Mineiro have kept a clean sheet in five of their last seven games against Botafogo across competitions.

The hosts are unbeaten in ten home games across competitions, keeping clean sheets in their last six.

Mineiro are winless in five away games across competitions.

The visitors have the worst defensive record in the Brazilian Serie A this season, conceding 18 goals in seven games.

Botafogo vs America Mineiro Prediction

Botafogo have failed to score in their last two home meetings against Mineiro. They have been second-best against Mineiro recently, with just one win in their last seven meetings, failing to score in five.

Nonetheless, they have been in good form this season, losing twice across competitions since March. At home, they have won nine of their last ten games.

Mineiro, meanwhile, have been inconsistent this season, winning twice in eight games. They're winless in their five away games and might struggle here. They have conceded eight goals in three away league games this season.

While America Mineiro have a clear advantage in terms of head-to-head record, Botafogo head are in much better form. The hosts also have an impressive home record this season and should record a narrow win.

Prediction: Botafogo 2-1 Mineiro

Botafogo vs America Mineiro Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Botafogo

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Tiquinho Soares to score or assist any time - Yes

