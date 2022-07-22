Botafogo vs Athletico Paranaense Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd July | Brasileiro Serie A 2022

Botafogo will host Athletico Paranaense at the Estadio Nilton Santos on Saturday night in the 19th matchday of the Brasileiro Serie A.

Botafogo are in poor form at the moment and have rapidly descended on the table after a fairly decent start to the season. They were beaten 2-0 by Santos in their last game as they failed to find a way past Joao Paulo in the opposition goal despite managing 10 shots on target.

The Fogo have picked up 21 points from 18 games this season and sit 12th in the league standings, just two points above the relegation zone. They will be gutted to have come away with nothing in their last game and will be targeting maximum points as they seek to move up the table.

Athletico Paranaense have enjoyed a solid campaign since the appointment of veteran manager Luiz Felipe Scolari and remain alive in their pursuit of the Brasileiro Serie A title. They returned to winning ways in the league last time out with a 4-1 home win over struggling Atletico Goianiense with four different players getting on the scoresheet.

The Furacao sit fourth in the league standings with 31 points from 18 games. They sit just two points behind Palmeiras at the top of the pile and will be looking to leapfrog them with a win this weekend.

Botafogo vs Athletico Paranaense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 35th meeting between Botafogo and Athletico Paranaense. The hosts have won 10 of their previous matchups, while the visitors have won 17 times. There have been seven draws between the two teams.

The visitors are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture.

The Fogo are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Botafogo have picked up just seven points on home territory this season, the second-fewest in the league.

Four of the Furacao's five league defeats this season have come on the road.

Botafogo vs Athletico Paranaense Prediction

Botafogo have lost their last four games on the bounce, failing to score any goals in all four outings. They have lost five of their last six home games and will be desperate for a win here.

Athletico Paranaense, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last three games and have lost just one of their last 18 games across all competitions. They are the favorites for this one and should win here.

Prediction: Botafogo 0-2 Athletico Paranaense

Botafogo vs Athletico Paranaense Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Athletico Paranaense

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: NO (Only one side have found the back of the net in the hosts' last seven matches)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but two of the last nine matchups between the two sides have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

