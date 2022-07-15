Botafogo vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th July | Brasileiro Serie A 2022

Botafogo will host Atletico Mineiro at the Estadio Nilton Santos on Sunday night in the 17th game week of the Brasileiro Serie A.

The hosts have struggled for form of late, finding themselves just three points above the drop zone. They were beaten 2-0 by Cuiaba in their last league outing. Red cards to Hugo and Daniel Borges scuppered any chance of a comeback before they got knocked out of the Copa do Brazil in the last 16, losing 5-0 to America Mineiro on Thursday.

The Fogo sit mid-table in tenth place with 21 points from 16 games. They will look to shake off their latest results and move up the standings with maximum points on Sunday.

Atletico, meanwhile, are in good form in the league and are alive and well in their pursuit of back-to-back league titles. They were held to a goalless draw against Sao Paulo in their last league game and deserved to win, as they created the better scoring chances

The defending champions have picked up 28 points from 16 games this season and sit fourth in the league table, just two points behind Palmeiras at the top of the pile. They were knocked out of the Copa do Brazil by Flamengo in their last game and will look to return to winning ways this weekend.

Botafogo vs Atletico Mineiro Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 42 meetings between Botafogo and Atletico. The hosts have won 19 of those games, while Atletico have won 14. Their seven other meetings have ended in draws.

The visitors have won six of their last eight games in this fixture.

The Fogo are without a clean sheet in their last eight games in this fixture.

Botafogo have picked up the second-fewest home points in the Brasileiro Serie A this season, with only Juventude and Ceara picking up fewer.

Botafogo vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction

Botafogo have lost four of their last five games across competitions, failing to score in all four defeats. They have won just one of their last five home games and will be desperate to improve their home form.

Atletico, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back winless and goalless outings but have lost just one of their last ten games across competitions. They are in far better form than their opponents and should win here.

Prediction: Botafogo 0-2 Atletico Mineiro.

Botafogo vs Atletico Mineiro Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Atletico Mineiro.

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: NO (Only one team has found the back of the net in Botafogo's last five games).

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of Atletico's last five games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals) .

