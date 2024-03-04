Botafogo vs Bragantino Prediction and Betting Tips | March 6th 2024

Botafogo will welcome Bragantino to Estadio Olimpico Nilton Santos for the first leg of their Copa Libertadores qualification tie on Wednesday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 4-2 away victory over Fluminense in the Carioca Taca Guanabara over the weekend. Marlon Freitas scored a brace while Rai and Emerson Urso each scored a goal to guide Estrela Solitária to victory.

Bragantino, meanwhile, claimed a 1-0 home win over Santos in the Paulista. Eduardo Sasha's 22nd-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Massa Bruta booked their spot at this stage with a penalty shootout victory over Aguilas in the last round. Both legs ended in a goalless draw, with Bragantino claiming a 4-3 victory in the shootout. Botafogo qualified with a 7-1 aggregate victory over Aurora in the last round of the qualifiers. A 1-1 draw in Bolivia was followed by a 6-0 home win in the second leg.

Botafogo vs Bragantino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 12th meeting between the two sides. Botafogo have five wins to their name, Bragantino were victorious twice while four games ended in draws.

Their most recent clash came in November 2023 when they canceled each other out in a 2-2 draw in the Brazilian Serie A.

Bragantino are currently on a nine-game unbeaten run in all competitions, winning six games in this sequence.

Four of Botafogo's six competitive games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Nine of Bragantino's last 11 games in all competitions have produced less than three goals.

Five of Bragantino's last six games, including each of the last four, have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

Botafogo vs Bragantino Prediction

Botafogo needed penalties to get to this stage and one more side stand in their way for a place in the group stage. They have won their last three games on the bounce, scoring 12 goals in the process.

Bragantino have been in even better form and have won six and drawn three of their last nine games, keeping a clean sheet in each of their last four.

Both sides have contrasting styles and we are backing the two teams to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Botafogo 1-1 Bragantino

Botafogo vs Bragantino Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals