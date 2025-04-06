Botafogo vs Carabobo Prediction and Betting Tips | April 8th 2025

Defending champions Botafogo will welcome Carabobo to Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores on Tuesday. Both teams suffered losses in their campaign opener last week and will look to bounce back here.

The hosts met Universidad de Chile in their first match of the group stage and suffered a 1-0 away loss. Igor Jesus was booked twice and will serve a suspension here. They registered their first win after eight games on Saturday, as goals from Jesus and Mateo Ponte helped them to a 2-0 home triumph over Juventude in the Brazilian Serie A.

The visitors made their debut in the group stage of the Libertadores last week and suffered a 2-0 home loss to Estudiantes de La Plata. They also finished their match with 10 men as Edson Tortolero was sent off in the 64th minute. They bounced back with a 1-0 away win over Caracas in the Venezuelan Primera División on Saturday.

Botafogo vs Carabobo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The hosts have lost just two of their last 12 games in the Libertadores, with both losses registered away from home.

The visitors have suffered one loss in their last six competitive games while recording four wins.

Botafogo are on a five-game unbeaten streak at home in the Libertadores, recording four wins. They have scored 12 goals in these games while conceding just thrice.

Carabobo are winless in their two meetings against a Brazilian opponent in the Libertadores. They met Atletico Mineiro in the preliminary stage in 2023, suffering an away loss and playing a draw at home.

The hosts have failed to score in five of their last six games in all competitions while suffering four losses.

Botafogo vs Carabobo Prediction

Estrela Solitária registered their first win across all competitions since February last week and will look to build on that form here. They have a good home record in the Libertadores, winning four of their last five games, and are strong favorites.

Igor Jesus is a key absentee due to suspension, so Artur Victor Guimarães is likely to start here. Jefferson Savarino missed the campaign opener due to an injury but should return to the starting XI.

El Granate have seen under 2.5 goals in their last six games, keeping four clean sheets. Interestingly, they have scored one goal apiece in their last three away games and will look to improve upon that record.

While there is not much to separate the two teams at the moment, considering home advantage for the defending champions, we back them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Botafogo 2-0 Carabobo

Botafogo vs Carabobo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Botafogo to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

