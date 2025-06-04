Botafogo vs Ceara Prediction and Betting Tips | June 4th 2025

The Brasileiro Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Botafogo and Ceara square off at the Estádio Nilton Santos on Wednesday. Renato Paiva’s men failed to win their last seven home games against Ceara and will head into the midweek clash looking to end this poor 11-year run.

Artur grabbed the headlines for Botafogo last Sunday as he netted an 87th-minute winner to hand them a 1-0 victory over 10-man Santos at the Estádio Urbano Caldeira.

Before that, Paiva’s side saw their four-game unbeaten streak come to an end on May 23, when they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Capital CF in the Copa do Brasil, five days before bouncing back in a 1-0 victory over Universidad de Chile in the Copa Libertadores.

Botafogo now return home, where they are on a five-game winning streak and are unbeaten in their eight matches across all competitions (7W 1D) this season.

Elsewhere, Ceara failed to find their feet last time out as they suffered a 1-0 defeat against 10-man Atletico Mineiro on home turf. This followed a 3-0 hammering at the hands of Palmeiras in the Copa do Brasil on May 22, a result which saw their three-game unbeaten run come to an end.

Ceara have picked up 15 points from their 10 Serie A matches so far to sit 10th in the league standings, level on points with Gremio, Corinthians and Wednesday’s hosts.

Botafogo vs Ceara Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from the last 16 meetings between the sides, Botafogo boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Ceara have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Ceara are unbeaten in their last seven trips to the Estádio Nilton Santos, picking up two wins and five draws since a 4-0 loss in September 2011.

Botafogo have won all but one of their eight home games this term, with a 2-2 draw against Sao Paulo on April 16 being the exception.

Ceara are yet to taste victory away from home this season, losing three and picking up two draws from their five matches across all competitions so far.

Botafogo vs Ceara Prediction

It has been a decent start to the campaign for Botafogo and Ceara as they find themselves level on points in the midtable positions.

While Paiva’s men have been near impenetrable at home, results on the road offer Ceara little optimism and we see them struggling at the Estádio Nilton Santos.

Prediction: Botafogo 3-1 Ceara

Botafogo vs Ceara Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Botafogo to win

Tip 2: First to score - Botafogo (The hosts have opened the scoring in four of their last five games against Ceara)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in their last five encounters)

