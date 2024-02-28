Botafogo vs Club Aurora Prediction and Betting Tips | February 28, 2024

Botafogo host Bolivian outfit Club Aurora in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores second qualifying round on Wednesday (February 28) at the Olympic Stadium.

The hosts turned in a solid performance on Friday, winnning 2-0 against Audax Rio in the Carioca Serie A. Fábio Matias’ men have won five of their 10 Carioca Serie A games ,losing three, to collect 17 points and are fifth in the points table.

Botafogo turn their attention to the Copa Libertadores qualifiers, where they drew 1-1 with Aurora in the first leg of the first qualifying round on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Aurora made a dream start to the new Bolivian Primera Division with a 1-0 victory over Jorge Wilstermann in last weekend’s league opener.

Mauricio Soria’s side have gone four games without defeat across competitions since a 3-0 loss to Bolivar on December 12. While Aurora will look to pick up where they left off in the league, they have struggled on the road, winning two of their last eight games since October.

Botafogo vs Club Aurora Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between Botafogo and Aurora following their first-leg clash last week.

Aurora are unbeaten in four games across competitions since the turn of the year, winning twice.

Botafogo are unbeaten in all but one of their last eight home games, winning thrice since November.

Aurora have lost one of their last four away games across all competitions, winning twice, since November.

Botafogo vs Club Aurora Prediction

Having secured a draw in Bolivia, Botafogo will look to get the job done at home. They have been rock-solid at the Olympic Stadium this year and should come away with a win.

Prediction: Botafogo 3-1 Aurora

Botafogo vs Club Aurora Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Botafogo to win

Tip 2: First to score - Botafogo (The Brazilian outfit have opened the scoring in seven of their last eight games.)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in five of Botafogo’s last seven outings.)