Botafogo vs Corinthians Prediction and Betting Tips | July 26th 2025

Botafogo will welcome Corinthians to Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos in the Brazilian Serie A on Saturday. The hosts, fifth in the standings, have a five-point lead over Timão, despite playing two fewer games.
The reigning champions have been in good touch recently and are unbeaten in their last seven league games. They were in action in the FIFA Club World Cup in June and have won two of their three league games in July. They met Sport in their previous outing and registered a 1-0 away win.
The visitors have seen a drop in form, winning just one of their last eight games in all competitions. They are winless in their last two league outings, and after a 1-0 loss to local rivals Sao Paulo, they were held to a goalless draw by league leaders Cruzeiro earlier this week.
Botafogo vs Corinthians Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have squared off 120 times across all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the visitors hosts having a narrow 51-43 lead in wins and 26 games ending in draws.
- The defending champions secured a league double against the visitors last season, recording a 3-1 win on aggregate.
- The hosts have the second-best defensive record in the Serie A this season, conceding seven goals.
- Timão have won just one of their last eight games in all competitions, with that triumph registered away from home earlier this month.
- The hosts have kept six clean sheets in their last seven league games.
- Three of the last five meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals, with both teams keeping two clean sheets.
- The defending champions are unbeaten at home in the Serie A since July 2024.
Botafogo vs Corinthians Prediction
Estrela Solitária are unbeaten in their three games this month, recording two wins and keeping two clean sheets. They have won eight of their last 10 home games in this fixture.
Timão have failed to score in four of their last seven league games and will look to improve upon that record. They have lost three of their last four meetings against the hosts.
Considering the hosts' recent record in the Brazilian Serie A and the visitors' poor away record, we back the reigning champions to eke out a narrow win.
Prediction: Botafogo 2-1 Corinthians
Botafogo vs Corinthians Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Botafogo to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes