Botafogo vs Coritiba Prediction and Betting Tips | July 30, 2023

Two sides at opposite ends of the Brasileiro Serie A table lock horns on Sunday (July 30) when league leaders Botafogo host Coritiba at the Estadio Nilton Santos.

Botafogo were denied a seventh consecutive league victory last Sunday, drawing 2-2 with Santos at the Estádio Urbano Caldeira. It was a second successive share of the spoils for Bruno Lage’s men, who drew 1-1 with Patronato in the second leg of their Copa Sudamericana last-32 clash en route a 3-1 aggregate win.

With 40 points from 16 games, Botafogo are atop the league with an 11-point cushion over second-placed Gremio.

Meanwhile, Coritiba returned to winning ways in style, edging out Fluminense 2-0 on Monday. Before that, the Coxa drew goalless to Cruzeiro on July 16, snapping their two-game league winning streak.

Cotitiba could move out of the danger zone this weekend as they now sit just one point below 16th-placed Goias just outside the relegation zone.

Botafogo vs Coritiba Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 17 wins from the last 28 meetings, Botafogo boast a superior record in the fixture.

Coritiba have picked up six wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

Botafogo are unbeaten in nine of their last ten games against the Coxa, winning five games since July 2016.

Coritiba have won all but one of their last four games, with a goalless draw against Cruzeiro on July 16 being the exception.

Botafogo have a perfect home record in the leaguw this season, winning eight games.

Botafogo vs Coritiba Prediction

While Coritiba will look to continue their surge from the bottom end of the standings, they face the stern challenge of taking on a Botafogo side who are firing on all cylinders. Lage’s men have made their home a fortress this season and should claim all three points once again.

Prediction: Botafogo 2-0 Coritiba

Botafogo vs Coritiba Betting Tips

Tip 1: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of their last six meetings.)

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in four of their last five clashes.)