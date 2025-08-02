Botafogo vs Cruzeiro Prediction and Betting Tips | August 3rd 2025

Reigning champions Botafogo will invite second-placed Cruzeiro to Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos in the Brazilian Serie A on Sunday. The visitors trail league leaders Flamengo by two points. Estrela Solitária are sixth in the standings and trail the visitors by eight points.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Corinthians in their previous league outing last week. They met RB Bragantino in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil round of 16 and recorded a 2-0 home win.

Celeste have seen a drop in form and are winless in their last three games. They lost 2-1 to Ceara in the league last week and were held to a goalless draw by second-tier side Clube de Regatas Brasil in the Copa do Brasil.

Botafogo vs Cruzeiro Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 98 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 42 wins. The defending champions have 23 wins, and 33 games have ended in draws.

Celeste secured a league double over the hosts in the Brazilian Serie A last season, scoring three goals apiece in both the home and away games.

Estrela Solitária have registered just one win in this fixture since 2013.

The visitors have the second-best goalscoring record in the league this season, scoring 28 goals in 17 games.

The defending champions, meanwhile, have the second-best defensive record, conceding eight goals in 15 games.

Three of the last five meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals, with the visitors keeping four clean sheets.

Botafogo vs Cruzeiro Prediction

Estrela Solitária are unbeaten at home across all competitions since February and will look to build on that form. Notably, they are winless in their last nine home games in this fixture, playing out five draws.

Celeste have failed to score in two of their last three games and will look to improve upon that record. Notably, they are unbeaten in their last seven away games. They have scored three goals apiece in three of their last six games in this fixture.

Both teams have endured a busy schedule of games, and considering their recent record in this fixture, a draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Botafogo 1-1 Cruzeiro

Botafogo vs Cruzeiro Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

