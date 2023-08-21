Botafogo vs Defensa y Justicia Prediction and Betting Tips | August 23rd 2023

Botafogo and Defensa y Justicia go head-to-head at the Olympic Stadium in the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana on Wednesday.

The Brasileiro Serie A side have enjoyed an unbeaten campaign in the continental tournament and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Botafogo made it 17 consecutive games without defeat last Saturday when they played out a goalless draw with Sao Paulo at the Estádio Cicero Pompeu de Toledo.

Bruno Lage’s men turn their attention to the Copa Sudamericana, where they finished as runners-up in Group A before edging out Patronato and Guarani in the two knockout-stage games so far.

Botafogo now return home, where they are on a three-game winning streak and are unbeaten in their last eight matches, claiming six wins and two draws since a 1-0 defeat against Athletico Paranaense on June 6.

Elsewhere, Defensa y Justicia picked up a 1-0 second-leg win over Emelec last time out to complete a 3-1 aggregate victory over the Ecuadorian outfit in the last-16 of the Copa Sudamericana.

With that result, Julio Vaccari’s men have now won their seven Copa Sudamericana games since kicking off the campaign with a 3-0 defeat against Millionarios in their group-stage opener on April 5.

Defensa head into Wednesday’s clash unbeaten in nine of their last 10 matches across all competitions, claiming seven wins and two draws since late June.

Botafogo vs Defensa y Justicia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third-ever meeting between Botafogo and Defensa y Justicia, with the Serie A side winning their previous two encounters.

Lage’s men picked up a 1-0 victory when they first met in the Copa Sudamericana back in February 2019, two weeks before edging out the Argentine side 3-0 at the Norberto Tomaghello Stadium.

Defensa y Justicia have won their last seven Copa Sudamericana matches, scoring 18 goals and conceding six since their loss against Millonarios in the group opener on April 5.

Botafogo are unbeaten in their last 17 matches across all competitions, picking up 10 wins and seven draws since June’s 1-0 loss at Athletico Paranaense.

The Brazilian outfit have won all but one of their last six home matches, with a 1-1 draw against Patronato on July 19 being the exception.

Botafogo vs Defensa y Justicia Prediction

Botafogo and Defensa y Justicia head into the midweek clash in fine form and we anticipate an end-to-end affair at the Olympic Stadium. Lage’s side have been near impenetrable at home this season and we see them coming out on top once again.

Prediction: Botafogo 2-0 Defensa y Justicia

Botafogo vs Defensa y Justicia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Botafogo to win

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of Defensa’s last five matches)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of the visitors’ last eight outings)