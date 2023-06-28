Botafogo vs Deportes Magallanes Prediction and Betting Tips | June 29th 2023

Botafogo will host Deportes Magallanes at the Estadio Nilton Santos on Thursday in the final round of the group stages of the 2023 CONMEBOL Sudamericana campaign.

The home side have enjoyed a strong season so far, mounting an early title charge in the Brasileiro Serie A and securing advancement in the Copa Sudamericana. They played out a goalless draw against Ecuadorian outfit LDU in their last group game and could have no complaints after managing just one shot on target in the opposition box throughout the game.

Botafogo sit atop the Group A standings with nine points from five games. Victory on Thursday will see them finish as group winners.

Magallanes on the other hand have endured a largely difficult campaign and have been knocked out of the continental showpiece. They were beaten 3-2 by Cesar Vallejo last time out, sitting two goals down before Yorman Zapata reduced the deficit from the penalty spot late in the game.

The visitors will look to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways this week.

Botafogo vs Deportes Magallanes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark just the second meeting between Botafogo and Magallanes. The two sides faced off for the first-ever time in the reverse fixture back in April which ended 2-2.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last nine games across all competitions.

The hosts have kept clean sheets in their last four games.

Botafogo are the highest-scoring side in Group A so far with a goal tally of nine.

Magallanes have picked up just three points on the road in the Primera Division this season, the fewest in the competition so far.

Botafogo vs Deportes Magallanes Prediction

Botafogo are on a three-game winning streak after going winless in their three games prior. They have lost just one of their last 13 home games and will head into the midweek clash as overwhelming favorites.

Magallanes, meanwhile, have lost four of their last five games and are winless in their last nine across all competitions. They have lost their last four away games and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Botafogo 3-0 Deportes Magallanes

Botafogo vs Deportes Magallanes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Botafogo

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last nine matches)

