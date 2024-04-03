Botafogo vs Deportivo Junior Prediction and Betting Tips | April 3rd 2024 

Botafogo and Deportivo Junior will battle for three points in a Copa Libertadores fixture on Wednesday (April 3rd).

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a routine 2-0 victory over Boavista at the same venue in the second leg of the Brazilian Taca Rio final on Sunday. Danilo Neves broke the deadlock from the spot in the 49th minute while Kaue added a second eight minutes later to help their side lift the title with a 6-0 aggregate win.

Deportivo Junior, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a narrow 1-0 home win over La Equidad in the Colombian Primera A. An eventful first half saw them break the deadlock through Didier Moreno in the 20th minute. Former AC Milan forward Carlos Bacca missed a 24th-minute penalty for Junior while Jermain Pena was sent off just past the hour-mark.

The Sharks will turn their focus to the continental competition and have been drawn alongside Botafogo, LDU Quito and Universitario de Deportes in Group D of the Libertadores.

Botafogo vs Deportiva Junior Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Botafogo are currently on a 10-game unbeaten run in all competitions (eight wins).

Thirteen of Deportiva's 16 competitive games this season have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

Six of Botafogo's last eight games across competitions have produced three goals or more.

There has been exactly one goal scored in the first half in Deportiva's last four games

Botafogo's last five games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Botafogo vs Deportiva Junior Prediction

Botafogo have successfully navigated two rounds of qualifiers to get to this stage. They saw off Bolivians Aurora with a 7-1 aggregate victory before eliminating fellow Brazilians Bragantino with a 3-2 aggregate win. The Rio outfit have been on a strong run of form and are heavy favorites to claim maximum points in their opening group game.

Deportiva Junior have not made it out of the Copa Libertadores group stage since 2011 and getting an unlikely win here could give them a boost.

However, Botafogo have too much firepower and we are backing the hosts to claim maximum points with a comfortable win

Prediction: Botafogo 3-0 Deportiva Junior

Botafogo vs Deportiva Junior Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Botafogo to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score:No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half