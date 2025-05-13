Botafogo vs Estudiantes Prediction and Betting Tips | May 14th 2025

Botafogo will entertain Estudiantes at Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday. The visitors are at the top of the Group A table and have a three-point lead over the reigning champions. Estrela Solitária will need to win at least one of their two remaining games to ensure a place in the knockout stage.

The hosts overcame Carabobo 2-1 away from home in their previous Libertadores outing earlier this month. They continued that form with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Internacional in the Brazilian Serie A.

El León had won 3-0 away against Club Universidad de Chile in the Libertadores last week but failed to build on that form and lost 2-0 away to Rosario Central in the Argentine Primera División.

Botafogo vs Estudiantes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met five times in all competitions thus far, with three meetings taking place in the Libertadores. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording three wins. Estrela Solitária have one win and one game has ended in a draw.

They met in the reverse fixture last month and El León recorded a 1-0 home win.

Three of the five meetings between them have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Botafogo are unbeaten in their last six home games in all competitions, recording five wins and have also kept clean sheets in these wins.

Estudiantes have won just two of their last eight away games, with both triumphs registered in the Libertadores.

El León have the joint-best defensive record in the Libertadores this season, conceding two goals. Interestingly, they have kept clean sheets in their two away games in the competition thus far.

Botafogo vs Estudiantes Prediction

Estrela Solitária have won four of their last six games in all competitions and have scored 12 goals in these games. They have won five of their last six home games in the Libertadores, keeping three consecutive clean sheets, and will look to build on that form.

Los Pincharratas have endured a poor run of form, winning just two of their last nine games in all competitions while suffering five defeats. They have failed to score in three of their last four games and will look to improve upon that record.

The defending champions are on a three-game winning streak at home in all competitions, scoring 10 goals without conceding. Notably, they are unbeaten in two home meetings against Estudiantes. With that in mind, and considering the visitors' poor away form, we back Estrela Solitária to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Botafogo 2-1 Estudiantes

Botafogo vs Estudiantes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Botafogo to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

