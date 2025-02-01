Botafogo vs Flamengo Prediction and Betting Tips | February 2nd 2025

The State Stadium Edgar Augusto Proença plays host to the 2025 Supercopa do Brasil final as Botafogo and Flamengo go head-to-head on Sunday. This fixture, which marks the start of the new Brazilian football season, pits the reigning Serie A champions against the previous winners of the Copa de Brasil, and we anticipate a thrilling matchup in Belem.

Botafogo secured back-to-back wins for the first time since the turn of the year last Thursday when they edged out Fluminense 2-1 in the Carioca Serie A.

This followed a comfortable 2-0 victory over Bangu at the Olympic Stadium on January 26, a result which saw their run of two consecutive defeats come to an end.

Botafogo now stand the chance to clinch their first piece of silverware for the year on Sunday, having clinched the 2024 Brasileiro title with 79 points from 38 matches.

Trending

Flamengo, on the other hand, have made it to the Supercopa do Brasil final having secured a 4-1 aggregate victory over Atletico Mineiro back in November to clinch the Copa do Brasil title.

Filipe Luis' men head into the weekend fresh off the back of securing a 2-0 victory over Sampaio Correa at the Maracana in the Carioca Serie A on Friday.

Flamengo are on a run of three consecutive victories, scoring nine goals and keeping three clean sheets, and will be looking to extend this impressive streak on Sunday.

Botafogo vs Flamengo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Flamengo hold the upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 30 of the last 66 meetings between the two teams.

Botafogo have picked up 13 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 23 occasions.

Botafogo are unbeaten in 11 of their most recent 15 matches across all competitions, picking up eight wins and three draws since the start of November.

Flamengo have won eight of their last nine away games against Botafogo, with a 4-1 loss back in August being the only exception.

Botafogo vs Flamengo Prediction

Meetings between Botafogo and Flamengo have often served up fireworks and we anticipate another thrilling matchup at the Edgar Augusto Proença with the cup title on the line.

Flamengo are slight favorites on paper and we are backing them to edge out Botafogo, albeit by the odd goal.

Prediction: Botafogo 1-2 Flamengo

Botafogo vs Flamengo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Flamengo to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in six of Botafogo’s last eight games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been five or more bookings in four of Botafogo’s last five outings)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback