Botafogo vs Flamengo Prediction and Betting Tips | October 15th 2025

Botafogo and Flamengo return to action in the Brasileiro Serie A when they go head-to-head at the Estadio Nilton Santos on Wednesday. Both sides suffered defeat in their last outing before the international break and will be looking to bounce back in Rio de Janeiro.

Botafogo picked up another disappointing result on the road last time out when they fell to a 2-0 loss against Internacional at the Estadio Beira-Rio on October 4.

Davide Ancelotti’s side have gone five consecutive away games without a win across all competitions (3L, 2D), but they now return home, where they are unbeaten in their last four league matches, claiming 10 points from a possible 12.

With 43 points from 27 matches, Botafogo are currently fifth in the Serie A standings, level on points with sixth-placed Bahia and three points off the Copa Libertadores qualification places.

On the other hand, nine-man Flamengo suffered their first league defeat since mid-July last time out when they were beaten 1-0 by Bahia at the Fonte Nova Arena.

Before that, Filipe Luis’ men were on a run of 12 consecutive Serie A games without defeat, picking up eight wins and four draws since a narrow 1-0 loss against Santos on July 17.

Flamengo are well in the title race this season as they sit second in the league table with 55 points from 26 matches, three points behind first-placed Palmeiras.

Botafogo vs Flamengo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Flamengo hold the upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 31 of the last 68 meetings between the two teams.

Botafogo have picked up 13 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 24 occasions.

Botafogo are unbeaten in their last four Serie A home games, claiming three wins and one draw, having failed to win the previous four matches preceding this run (2L, 2D).

Flamengo have lost just one of their most recent six away games in the league while picking up four wins and one draw since July 24.

Botafogo vs Flamengo Prediction

Victory here could take Flamengo top of the Serie A standings and we expect them to give it their best at the Estadio Nilton Santos.

While we expect Botafogo to put up a fight, we predict Flamengo will prove too tough for Ancelotti’s men and they should come away with the desired result.

Prediction: Botafogo 1-3 Flamengo

Botafogo vs Flamengo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Flamengo to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in the last 10 meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of their last five clashes)

