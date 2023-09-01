Botafogo vs Flamengo Prediction and Betting Tips | September 2, 2023

Botafogo entertain Flamengo at the Estadio Nilton Santos in the Brazilian Serie A on Saturday (September 2).

The hosts are poised to switch their full focus to Serie A following their Copa Sudamericana elimination in the quarterfinals. Botafogo lost 3-2 on aggregate to Argentine side Defensa y Justicia. It was Botafogo’s first defeat in 10 games across competitions.

Fogo are looking to end their 28-year title drought in the domestic top flight and are headed in the right direction. They have a 10-point lead atop the standings after 21 games over second-placed Palmeiras.

Meanwhile, Flamengo's continental campaign ended following a 3-2 aggregate loss to Paraguayan team Olimpia 3-2 in the Copa Libertadores Round of 16.

Flamengo won the title last year and were eying a fourth triumph in South America's premier club football tournament. They have won their last four games across competitions.

Rubro-Negro are fourth in the standings, tied on 36 points with third-placed Gremio. Flamengo have revenge to exact at the Estadio Nilton Santos after losing 3-2 at home to Botafogo in their previous clash.

Three red cards were issued in the two sides’ last two meetings.

Botafogo vs Flamengo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Botafogo have won twice and lost thrice in their last five clashes with Flamengo.

The hosts have lost their last five games against Flamengo at the Estdio Nilton Santos.

Botafogo have won four times and drawn once in their last five home games.

Flamengo have won thrice and lost twice in their last five road games.

Botafogo have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five games, like Flamengo:

Form Guide: Botafogo: L-W-D-D-W: Flamengo: D-W-W-D-L

Botafogo vs Flamengo Prediction

Tiquinho Soares has been a game-changer this term for Botafogo. He's leading the league’s scoring charts with 14 goals and also has four assists. Goalkeeper Lucas Perri has also been a key asset, leading the league with 13 clean sheets.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Barbosa and Pedro are expected to man Flamengo’s attack. They have scored five times apiece, while Gerson and Giorgian de Arrascaeta boast six and five assists respectively.

Botafogo will hope to ride their momentum and coast to a narrow win and complete a league double as they eye their first Brazilian Serie A title in nearly three decades.

Prediction: Botafogo 2-1 Flamengo

Botafogo vs Flamengo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Botafogo

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Botafogo to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Flamengo to score - Yes