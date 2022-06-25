Botafogo vs Fluminense Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th June 2022

In the Brasileiro Serie A this weekend, Botafogo will host Fluminense at the Estadio Nilton Santos on Sunday.

Botafogo have had mixed results this season but have now regained their form after a horrid three-week spell. They picked up an impressive 3-2 comeback win over Internacional in their last game, bouncing back from an early red card and a two-goal deficit to seal maximum points deep into additional time.

The Fogo sit seventh in the league table with 18 points from 13 games. They will now look to continue their good run when they play this weekend as they seek to move up the table.

Meanwhile, like their hosts, Fluminense have struggled to put together a consistent run of results this season. They, however, returned to winning ways in their last game, beating Avai 2-0, thanks to strikes from German Cano and Matheus Martins in either half, with the latter scoring his first Brasileiro Serie A goal.

The Tricolor sit a place above their midweek opponents in the league table, level on points, but ahead on goal difference. They will look to build on their latest result on Sunday.

Botafogo vs Fluminense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 63 meetings between Botafogo and Fluminense. The hosts have won 19 of those games, while Fluminense have won 25 times. Their other 19 matchups have ended in draws.

Fluminense have lost just one of their last 11 games in this fixture.

The Fogo are without a clean sheet in their last eight games in this fixture.

The Tricolor have a perfectly balanced record on the road in the league this season. They have two wins, two draws and two losses in six games and a goal difference of zero.

Botafogo have lost half of their home league games this season.

Botafogo vs Fluminense Prediction

Botafogo are on a run of back-to-back wins after losing their four previous games on the bounce. They ended a run of consecutive home defeats with a 1-0 win over Ceara last week and will now look to take confidence from that.

Similarly, Fluminense are on a run of consecutive victories too, and have lost just one of their last five games across competitions. They are, however, winless and goalless in their last two games on the road and will be desperate to end that run on Sunday.

Both teams are in fairly even form, so they could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Botafogo 1-1 Fluminense.

Botafogo vs Fluminense Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw.

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but two of the last nine games between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals).

Tip 3 - Fluminense to score first: YES (The visitors have scored the first goal in six of their last eight games in this fixture).

