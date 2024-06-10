Botafogo vs Fluminense prediction, preview, team news and more | Brazilian Serie A 2024

Botafogo will welcome Fluminense to Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos in the Brazilian Serie A on Tuesday. With four wins from seven league games, the hosts are in third place in the league table with 13 points, just one fewer than league leaders Flamengo.

The hosts have enjoyed a six-game unbeaten run in all competitions and in their previous outing, they registered a 1-0 away win over Corinthians, Júnior Santos scored the only goal of the match in the 59th minute.

The visitors have enjoyed a four-game unbeaten streak and saw their winning run end after three games earlier this month, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Juventude. Marcelo opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 42nd minute but former Fluzão midfielder Jadson canceled out the lead in the second half.

Botafogo vs Fluminense Head-to-Head

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and their meeting is referred to as Clássico Vovô or the Grandfather Derby. They have met 378 times in all competitions and the visitors have a narrow 138-127 lead in wins and 113 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the Campeonato Carioca in March, with Botafogo recording a 4-2 win.

Botafogo form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-D

Fluminense form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-L

Botafogo vs Fluminense Team News

Botafogo

Jeffinho has been sidelined with an injury since May and is not an option for this match. Matheus Nascimento and Rafael are also unavailable due to injuries while Eduardo and Fernando Marçal are doubts.

Jefferson Savarino has been called up by Venezuela's national team and is unavailable for this match.

Injured: Rafael, Jeffinho, Matheus Nascimento

Doubtful: Eduardo, Fernando Marçal

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Jefferson Savarino

Fluminense

Lelê is a long-term absentee after suffering an ACL injury in April. André has returned to the pitch after a lengthy injury spell and is not in contention to start here. German Cano and Felipe Melo picked up muscle strains earlier this month but are fit enough to start in this match.

Jhon Arias is on international duty with Colombia and remains unavailable for the 10km trip to the Estadio Nilton Santos.

Injured: Lelê, André

Doubtful: Eduardo, Fernando Marçal

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Jhon Arias

Botafogo vs Fluminense Predicted XI

Botafogo Predicted XI (4-4-2): Gatito Fernandez; Damian Suarez, Lucas Halter, Bastos, Hugo; Gregore, Marlon Freitas, Oscar Romero, Luiz Henrique; Tiquinho Soares, Junior Santos

Fluminense Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Fabio; Marquinhos, Marlon, Felipe Melo, Marcelo; Lima, Matheus Martinelli; Keno, John Kennedy, Paulo Henrique Ganso; German Cano

Botafogo vs Fluminense Prediction

Estrela Solitária have won four of their last six games in all competitions while keeping three clean sheets. They will play for the first time at home in over a month and will look to continue their winning ways here. They have won their last four meetings against the visitors while keeping three clean sheets and are strong favorites.

Fluzão are unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions and will look to keep their unbeaten run intact. They have suffered defeats in all three Brazilian Serie A away games this season, scoring just two goals while conceding seven, which is a cause for concern.

Considering the hosts' dominance in the recent meetings against the visitors and home advantage, Botafogo should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Botafogo 2-1 Fluminense