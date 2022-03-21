Botafogo vs Fluminense prediction, preview, team news and more | Campeonato Carioca 2022 

Botafogo will welcome city rivals Fluminense to the Estadio Olimpico Nilton Santos for the first leg of their Campeonato Carioca semi-final.

The hosts finished in fourth place in the group stage, garnering 20 points from 11 games. Fluminense, meanwhile, finished at atop the standings, accruing 28 points from 11 outings.

Botafogo are coming off a 2-2 draw away to Audax RJ on Sunday. Breno Seixas and Erison scored second-half goals to help A Estrela solitaria twice come from behind.

Fluminense, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat away at Olimpia Asuncion in the second leg of their Copa Libertadores qualifier. The defeat saw the tie end level on aggregate. The Paraguayan club secured progress to the group stage by winning 4-1 on penalties.

Botafogo vs Fluminense head-to-head

Botafogo and Fluminense are both based in Rio de Janeiro and contest the Classico Vovo, the oldest derby in Brazil.

There have been 378 editions of the 'Grandfather derby', with Fluminense winning 140 times and losing on 122 occasions. Meanwhile, 116 games ended with a share of the spoils.

In their most recent meeting in February, Willian and Lucas Claro scored second-half goals to help Fluminense secure a 2-1 comeback win on home turf.

Botafogo form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-L-W.

Fluminense form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-W.

Botafogo vs Fluminense Team News

Botafogo

Former Manchester United defender Rafael is ruled out with a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Injuried: Rafael.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Fluminense

John Kennedy is sidelined till April with a broken foot.

Injuried: John Kennedy.

Doubtful: Jhon Arias.

Suspended: None,

Unavailable: None.

Botafogo vs Fluminense Predicted XIs

Botafogo (4-4-2): Roberto Fernandez (GK); Jorl Carli, Jonathan Vieira, Kanu, Daniel Borges; Barreto, Luiz Morais, Rai Pessanha, Kayque Pereira; Matheus De Paula, Rikelmi

Fluminense (4-5-1): Fabio (GK); Cristiano, David Braz, Nino, Lucas Calegari; Felipe Melo, Willian, Yago, Andre, Henrique Luis; Fred.

Botafogo vs Fluminense Prediction

Fluminense are favourites and despite being away from home, they have enough quality to get a positive result in the first leg.

City derbies tend to bring out the best in players, and both teams are likely to give their all to boost their chances of progressing to the final. Nevertheless, Fluminense are expected to secure a narrow victory, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Botafogo 1-2 Fluminense.

