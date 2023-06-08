Botafogo vs Fortaleza Prediction and Betting Tips | June 10th 2023

League leaders Botafogo will welcome ninth-placed Fortaleza to the Estádio Olímpico in the Brazilian Serie A on Saturday.

The hosts suffered a 1-0 away defeat against Atletico Paranaense last week, which was their second defeat in four games. They are winless in their last two games in all competitions, failing to score in these games as well.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last two games and played a goalless draw against Bahia last week in Serie A. They suffered their first defeat in five games across all competitions on Tuesday as they fell to a 1-0 away loss against Estudiantes Merida in the Copa Sudamericana. Nonetheless, they are assured of a place in the knockout stage.

Botafogo vs Fortaleza Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 10 times in the Brazilian Serie A since 2005. The hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record at the moment with six wins and the visitors have just three wins to their name. Just one game has ended in a draw.

All nine Brazilian Serie A games for the hosts have produced conclusive results, with seven wins and two games ending in defeats. They have a 100% record at home in the league, keeping clean sheets in their last four home games.

The visitors have suffered just one defeat in the league this term and have played five draws, more than any other team in the competition.

The visitors have kept clean sheets in four of their last five league games. They have also failed to score in three games in that period.

The visitors have the best defensive record in the league, conceding just six goals in nine games.

Botafogo vs Fortaleza Prediction

Estrela Solitária have won 10 of their last 12 home games, keeping clean sheets in their last eight games at Saturday's venue. They have won four of their five home meetings against the visitors and are expected to have the upper hand in this match.

Leão do Pici have lost three away games in a row, failing to score in three of their last four away games. Their only defeat in the league this season came in their away game against America Mineiro last month.

Considering Botafogo's impressive home run this season and solid home record against the visitors, we expect them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Botafogo 2-1 Fortaleza

Botafogo vs Fortaleza Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Botafogo

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Tiquinho Soares to score or assist any time - Yes

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes