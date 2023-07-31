Botafogo vs Guarani Prediction and Betting Tips | August 2, 2023

Botafogo and Guarani go head-to-head at the Estadio Nilton Santos in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores Round of 16 on Wednesday (August 2).

The hosts snapped their run of consecutive draws on Sunday with an emphatic 4-1 win over Cotitiba. Bruno Lage’s men are 12 points clear at the top of the standings, with 43 points from 17 games.

Botafogo now turn their attention to the Copa Sudamericana, where they had a 3-1 aggregate win over Patronato in the knockout playoffs after finishing as runners-up in Group A.

Guarani, meanwhile, picked up 11 points from six games to finish as Group B winners, two points above runner-ups Emelec. Juan Pablo Pumpido’s men continued to struggle for form in the Primera Division, where they only salvaged a 1-1 draw against Nacional Asuncion on Saturday.

Guarani are seventh in the Paraguayan top flight, picking up seven points from their opening four games.

Botafogo vs Guarani Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Botafogo are unbeaten in 12 games, claiming eight wins since a 1-0 loss against Athletico Paranaense in June.

Guarani have lost just one of their last seven games across competitions, winning thrice.

The Paraguayan outfit are unbeaten in seven away games, winning four since a 3-0 loss at Sportivo Luqueno in May.

Botafogo have been involved in a share of the spoils in their last three Copa Sudamericana home games since a 4-0 win over Universidad on April 21.

Botafogo vs Guarani Prediction

Botafogo have enjoyed a sensational campaign and are firm favourites to come out on top. Lage’s men have home advantage and should take the win.

Prediction: Botafogo 3-1 Guarani

Botafogo vs Guarani Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Botafogo

Tip 2: First to score - Botafogo (The hosts have opened the scoring in nine of their last ten games.)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in four of Botafogo’s last ten games.)