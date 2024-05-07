Botafogo vs LDU Quito Prediction and Betting Tips | May 8th 2024

Botafogo will welcome LDU Quito to Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday. In three games thus far, both teams have won one game each and are separated by just one point in the Group D table.

After back-to-back losses in their first two games of the campaign, they registered their first win of the competition in their previous outing. Carlos Eduardo bagged a second-half brace and Luiz Henrique was also on the scoresheet in the 57th minute to help Botafogo register a 3-1 home win.

They saw their winning streak across all competitions end after five games on Sunday, as they suffered a 2-1 home loss to Bahia in the Brazilian Serie A.

Junior FC held the visitors to a 1-1 draw in the Libertadores last month. Carlos Bacca scored from the penalty spot in the 12th minute to give Junior the lead while Alex Arce equalized for Quito in the 45th minute.

They are unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions, recording three consecutive wins in the Ecuadorian LigaPro.

Botafogo vs LDU Quito Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns three times across all competitions thus far. They met for the first time in the Copa Sudamericana group stage last season.

Two meetings between them have ended in draws while LDU Quito registered a 1-0 home win in the reverse fixture last month.

Botafogo have seen conclusive results in their last 12 games in all competitions, recording eight wins and suffering four losses.

All three meetings between them have produced fewer than 2.5 goals. The hosts have failed to score in these games while the visitors have scored just one goal.

Quito are winless in their last five away games in Libertadores with three games ending in draws.

Botafogo vs LDU Quito Prediction

Estrela Solitária suffered their first defeat after five consecutive wins on Sunday and will look to return to winning ways. Interestingly, it was the first time they conceded two goals after five games and they will look to improve upon that record.

They have failed to score in three meetings against the visitors, which is cause for concern. Tchê Tchê and Danilo Barbosa are back from their injuries and are options for head coach Artur Jorge here.

Los Reyes have registered three consecutive wins. They have scored one goal apiece in three of their last four games. They have just two wins in their last 25 away games in the Libertadores and might struggle here. Gonzalo Valle and Sebastián González have not traveled with the squad to Brazil due to injuries.

Considering the historical record of the two teams in this fixture and their form in the Libertadores this season, it is anticipated that the two teams will play out a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Botafogo 1-1 LDU Quito

Botafogo vs LDU Quito Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Alex Arce to score or assist any time - Yes