Botafogo vs Palmeiras prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa do Brasil 2024

Botafogo welcome Palmeiras to Estádio Santa Cruz in the second leg of the Copa do Brasil third round on Wednesday (May 22). Palmeiras won the first leg 2-1 at home.

Botafogo are winless in seven games across competitions and have not scored in their last four. In their previous outing last week, they suffered a 4-0 loss at Goias in the Brazilian Serie B .

Palmeiras, meanwhile, have had one loss in eight games across competitions. After a 2-0 home loss to Athletico Paranaense earlier this month, they bounced back with a 2-1 home win over Independiente del Valle last week in the Copa Libertadores.

Botafogo vs Palmeiras Head-to-Head

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have squared off 113 times across competitions, with Palmeiras leading 69-14. Palmeiras are on a 10-game unbeaten run in the fixture, winning nine.

Botafogo form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-D-L

Palmeiras form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Botafogo vs Palmeiras Team News

Botafogo

Toro and Thassio are nursing calf injuries, while Alex Sandro misses out due to an ankle strain.

Injured: Toro, Thassio, Alex Sandro

Doubtful: Dudu

Suspended: None

Palmeiras

The visitors have a clean bill of health for the first time this season.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Dudu

Suspended: None

Botafogo vs Palmeiras Predicted XIs

Botafogo (3-4-3): Michael; Fábio Sanches, Lucas Dias, Matheus Costa; Emerson Negueba, Joo Costa, Matheus Barbosa, Jean Victor; Patrick Brey, Leandro Pereira, Douglas Baggio

Palmeiras (4-3-3): Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo Cerqueira, Joaquín Piquerez; Aníbal Moreno, Richard Ríos, Luis Guilherme; Estevão Willian, Endrick, Lazaro

Botafogo vs Palmeiras Prediction

Botafogo have had a winless run since a 2-1 loss in the first leg and have not scored in nine of their last 10 meetings with Botafogo . Nonetheless, they are unbeaten in six home games, winning twice.

Palmeiras, meanwhile, have been in good touch recently, with four wins in their last five games. They are unbeaten in five away games, keeping four clean sheets.

Head coach Abel Ferreira has all players at his disposal. Considering that and their head-to-head advantage, expect Palmeiras to register a narrow win.

Prediction: Botafogo 1-2 Palmeiras