Botafogo vs Racing Club Prediction and Betting Tips | February 27, 2025

Botafogo entertain Racing Club at the Estadio Olímpico Nilton Santos in the second leg of the Recopa Sudamericana final on Thursday. Racing won 2-0 at home in the first leg in Avellaneda last week, thanks to goals from Luciano Vietto and Adrián Martínez.

Ad

Botafogo's poor run of form continued in the Carioca Serie A on Sunday, as they fell to a 1-0 loss at Vasco Da Gama. They have lost their last four games without scoring.

Racing, meanwhile, didn't have a league commitment last weekend and are well-rested as they look to become the first Argentine team since Defensa y Justicia, who overcame Palmeiras on penalties in 2021, to win the competition.

Fluminense, last season's Recopa winners, overturned a one-goal deficit at home. Botafogo will look to produce a similar comeback but will need to score three goals to secure a direct win.

Ad

Trending

Botafogo vs Racing Club Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time in a competitive match last week.

Racing have lost their last two away games without scoring.

Botafogo have lost their last two home games, conceding five goals, scoring once.

Racing have won 13 of their last 19 games across competitions.

Botafogo have an unbeaten home record against Argentine teams, winning four of seven games.

Racing have won three of their 16 away meetings against Brazilian teams.

Ad

Botafogo vs Racing Club Prediction

Botafogo have endured a poor run of form and have lost four of their seven home games in 2025, conceding 10 goals..

Artur is back in training and is in contention to start. Gregore is back from a suspension, while Nathan Fernandes faces a late fitness test. Cuiabano is suspended, as he was sent off last week.

Racing, meanwhile, returned to winning ways last week after two losses. Luciano Vietto was injured last week and was subbed off in the first half but is fit enough to be on the bench, where he could be joined by Santiago Sosa. Gabriel Arias was absent in the first leg with a knock but is expected to start.

Ad

Botafogo have seen a drop in form recently, so Racing should make the most of it to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Botafogo 1-2 Racing

Botafogo vs Racing Club Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Racing to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback