Botafogo vs RB Bragantino Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2025

Botafogo will invite RB Bragantino to Estádio Nilton Santos in the Brazilian Serie A on Saturday. The hosts have a two-point lead over Massa Bruta, despite playing two fewer games.
The defending champions have won just one of their last four games in all competitions, with that triumph registered away from home against Juventude last week. They failed to build on that win and were held to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil quarterfinals against Vasco da Gama earlier this week.
The visitors returned to winning ways after eight consecutive defeats last week with a 4-2 home triumph over Fluminense. Jhon Jhon and Eduardo Sasha scored in quick succession after the kickoff, while Ignacio Laquintana and Davi Gomes scored in the second half.
Botafogo vs RB Bragantino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have met 30 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 14 wins. Bragantino have eight wins and eight games have ended in draws.
- The three meetings between them this season have produced conclusive results. The visitors won the reverse fixture 1-0 while Estrela Solitária registered a 3-0 win on aggregate in the two legs of the Copa do Brasil round of 16.
- Both teams have scored 26 goals in the league thus far. The defending champions have conceded 12 goals, 16 fewer than the visitors, despite playing two fewer games.
- Five of the last six meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.
- Notably, the defending champions' last four wins in the Serie A have been registered on their travels.
- The visitors, meanwhile, have four wins on their travels.
Botafogo vs RB Bragantino Prediction
The defending champions are winless in their last four home games in Serie A, failing to score in three. Notably, they have lost two of their last 16 home games in all competitions, with both defeats registered in Serie A. They are on a five-game winning streak at home against the visitors.
Massa Bruta registered their first win in 10 games last week and will look to continue that form here. They have suffered five consecutive defeats on their travels.
Estrela Solitária have a good home record in this fixture, and should be able to eke out a narrow win.
Prediction: Botafogo 2-1 RB Bragantino
Botafogo vs RB Bragantino Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Botafogo to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes