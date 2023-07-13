Botafogo vs Red Bull Bragantino Prediction and Betting Tips | July 15th 2023 

Botafogo will host Red Bull Bragantino at the Estadio Nilton Santos on Saturday in another round of the 2023 Brasileiro Serie A campaign.

The home side have enjoyed a brilliant campaign and are going full steam ahead in pursuit of their first league title since 1995. They beat Gremio 2-0 in their last league outing, with Eduardo opening the scoring in the second half before Carlos Alberto came off the bench to seal the points.

Botafogo sit atop the Brasileiro Serie A standings with 36 points from 14 games. They are 10 points above second-placed Flamengo and will be looking to widen the gap even further on Saturday.

Bragantino are also enjoying a good run of results in the league at the moment after a difficult start to the season. They played out a goalless draw against Sao Paulo last time out in the league and perhaps deserved more from the game but failed to convert their chances.

Botafogo vs Red Bull Bragantino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight meetings between Botafogo and Bragantino. The hosts have won four of those games while the visitors have won twice. There have been two draws between the two teams.

The hosts have won their last two games in this fixture and have lost just one of their last seven.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last seven games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2015.

The Fogo have the best defensive record in the Brasileiro Serie A this season with a goal concession tally of seven.

Only one of Bragantino's six league wins this season has come away from home.

Botafogo are one of three teams in the Brazilian top-flight this season yet to taste defeat on home turf.

Botafogo vs Red Bull Bragantino Prediction

Botafogo are on a three-game winning streak and are undefeated in their last six games across all competitions. They have lost just one of their last 15 home games and will head into the weekend clash full of confidence.

Bragantino are on a run of back-to-back winless outings after winning their five games prior. They have struggled to impress on the road of late and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Botafogo 1-0 Red Bull Bragantino

Botafogo vs Red Bull Bragantino Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Botafogo to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (The hosts' last 10 matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the visitors' last seven matches)

