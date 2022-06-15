Botafogo vs Sao Paulo prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021-22

Seeking to snap their four-game losing streak and move out of the relegation zone, Botafogo play host to Sao Paulo at the Estádio Nilton Santos on Thursday.

The visitors, on the other hand, head into the game on an impressive 15-game unbeaten run and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Botafogo were left empty-handed once again in the Brasileiro Serie A as they fell to a 1-0 home defeat against Avai.

The Fogo have now lost four consecutive league outings, while they have failed to win any of their last five since a 3-1 victory over Fortaleza on May 15.

With 12 points from 11 games, Botafogo are currently 17th in the league standings, but could rise as high as eighth place with all three points on Thursday.

Elsewhere, Sao Paulo maintained their fine run of results as they claimed a hard-fought 1-0 victory over America Mineiro.

Rogério Ceni’s side are now unbeaten in each of their last 15 outings across all competitions, claiming seven wins and eight draws in that time.

With 18 points from 11 games, Sao Paulo are currently third in the league table, four points off first-placed Palmeiras.

Botafogo vs Sao Paulo Head-To-Head

With 18 wins from the last 34 meetings between the sides, Sao Paulo boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. Botafogo have picked up eight wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight different occasions.

Botafogo Form Guide: L-L-L-L-D

Sao Paulo Form Guide: W-D-D-D-W

Botafogo vs Sao Paulo Team News

Botafogo

The hosts will take to the pitch without the services of Diego Gonçalves, Gustavo Sauer, Carlinhos and Rafael da Silva, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Diego Gonçalves, Gustavo Sauer, Carlinhos, Rafael da Silva

Suspended: None

Sao Paulo

Nikão (ankle), Gabriel Sara (ankle) and Alisson (knee) are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out Thursday’s game.

Injured: Nikão, Gabriel Sara, Alisson

Suspended: None

Botafogo vs Sao Paulo Predicted XI

Botafogo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gatito Fernández; Daniel Borges, Kanu, Víctor Cuesta, Hugo; Tchê Tchê, Luís Oyama; Joao Victor Sá, Chay, Vinícius Lopes; Erison

Sao Paulo Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jandrei; Igor Vinícius, Miranda, Léo, Reinaldo; Patrick, Rodrigo Nestor, Gabriel Neves, Pablo Maia; Jonathan Calleri, Luciano

Botafogo vs Sao Paulo Prediction

Sao Paulo will be licking their lips as they go up against an out-of-sorts Botafogo side who have struggled to hit their stride this season. We predict a one-sided contest, with the visitors coming away with all three points and condemning the Fogo to a fifth straight defeat.

Prediction: Botafogo 0-2 Sao Paulo

