Botafogo vs Seattle Sounders Prediction and Betting Tips | June 15th 2025

Botafogo will take on the Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field in their FIFA Club World Cup campaign opener on Sunday. The Sounders will play for the second time in the competition while Estrela Solitária will make their debut.

Ad

The Lone Star have seen an upturn in form and are currently on a three-game winning streak in all competitions. They were last in action in the Brazilian Serie A last week and registered a 3-2 win over Ceara.

The Sounders, meanwhile, have been in poor touch this month and have suffered defeats in their two games in June. They suffered a 3-2 home loss to Minnesota United earlier this month and their poor form continued on Sunday as they lost 3-0 away to the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Ad

Trending

Botafogo vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time. Notably, it is the first meeting against a Brazilian team for the Sounders and the first one against a USA-based team for Estrela Solitária.

The Lone Star have suffered just one loss in their last eight games in all competitions while recording six wins. They have also kept four clean sheets in these games.

Botafogo have seen under 2.5 goals in four of their last five games in all competitions. They have kept three clean sheets in that period while failing to score in two games.

The Sounders have conceded three goals apiece in their two games in June.

The Rave Green have played just one game in the Club World Cup. They met Al Ahly in the second round of the 2022 edition and suffered a 1-0 loss.

Ad

Botafogo vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

Estrela Solitária have won their last three games, scoring five goals while keeping two clean sheets. They have a good recent record in international competitions, having won the Copa Libertadores last season. They have won their last three games in the group stage of this season's Libertadores campaign.

The Sounders have lost their two games this month and will look to bounce back here. They have scored one goal apiece in three of their last five games. Notably, they have suffered just one loss at Lumen Field in 2025.

Ad

The Sounders will have the home advantage here and should be able to play out a draw.

Prediction: Botafogo 1-1 Seattle Sounders

Botafogo vs Seattle Sounders Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More