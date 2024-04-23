Botafogo vs Universitario Prediction and Betting Tips | April 25th 2024 

Botafogo will host Universitario at the Estadio Nilton Santos on Thursday in another round of the 2024 Copa Libertadores group-stage campaign.

The home side have endured a slow start to their continental campaign, suffering a 3-1 home defeat to Colombian outfit Junior Barranquilla in their group opener. They were then beaten 1-0 by LDU in their second match and could have no real complaints about the result after failing to register a single shot on target in the opposition box throughout the match.

Botafogo sit rock-bottom in their group with zero points and will be desperate to pick up their first win of the competition this week.

Universitario, meanwhile, picked up a 2-1 comeback win over LDU in their first group game, with Peru international Jose Rivera scoring a second-half brace to hand Fabian Bustos' men all three points. They then played out a 1-1 draw against Junior Barranquilla in their second match, with team captain Aldo Corzo heading home the opener before their opponents leveled the scores just before the interval.

The visitors sit second in Group D with four points from an obtainable six and will be hopeful of adding to that tally this Thursday.

Botafogo vs Universitario Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Botafogo and Universitario.

The visitors' last meeting against Brazilian opposition came back in July last year when they faced Corinthians in the last 32 of the Copa Sudamericana, losing the two-legged tie 3-1 on aggregate.

Universitario are without a clean sheet in their last three games.

Botafogo have the worst defensive record in Group D so far with a goal concession tally of four.

Los Cremas are one of two teams in the Peruvian top flight this season yet to taste defeat on the road.

Botafogo vs Universitario Prediction

Botafogo are on a run of back-to-back victories after losing their three games prior. They have won four of their last five home matches and will be hopeful of a positive result this week.

Universitario have also won their last two matches and are undefeated in competitive action since last August. The visitors are in much better form than their opponents ahead of the midweek clash and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Botafogo 1-2 Universitario

Botafogo vs Universitario Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Universitario to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of Botafogo's last three continental home matches have all produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the visitors' last five matches)