Botafogo vs Vasco da Gama Prediction and Betting Tips | July 2, 2023

League leaders Botafogo welcome local rivals Vasco da Gama to the Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos in the Brazilian Serie A on Sunday (July 2).

Botafogo have won their last three league games, including a 1-0 away win over reigning champions Palmerias last week. Tiquinho continued his rich form, scoring a 28th-minute winner for his tenth goal of the season.

Vasco, meanwhile, have struggled to get going, occupying 18th place in the standings with nine points from 12 games. They snapped a ten-game winless run last week, thanks to Jair's winner from the spot against Cuiaba.

Botafogo vs Vasco da Gama Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Rio de Janeiro-based rivals have squared off 70 times across competitions since 1998, winning 26 times apiece.

Eight of their last ten meetings across competitions have had fewer than 2.5 goals.

Botafogo have lost their last three league meetings against Vasco.

The hosts have kept five clean sheets in their last six league games, while Vasco have just one clean sheet in 12 games this term.

Botafogo have a 100% record at home in the league this season, keeping five clean sheets in six games.

Vasco are winless in five away games in the league, suffering three defeats.

Botafogo have the best defensive record in the competition this season, conceding seven goals in 12 games.

Botafogo vs Vasco da Gama Prediction

Botafogo are unbeaten in five games across competitions. At home, they are unbeaten since March.

Vasco, meanwhile, recorded their first win since April last week and will look to continue that form. They are winless in five away games, though. Considering Botafogo's impressive form and solid defensive record, expect them to win comfortably.

Prediction: Botafogo 2-0 Vasco

Botafogo vs Vasco da Gama Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Botafogo to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Tiquinho Soares to score or assist anytime - Yes

