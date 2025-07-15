Botafogo vs Vitoria Prediction and Betting Tips | July 16th 2025

The action continues in round 14 of Brasileiro Serie A as Botafogo and Vitoria square off at the Estádio Nilton Santos on Wednesday. The Rubro-Negro will head into the midweek clash looking to get one over the host, having failed to win the last eight meetings between the sides since October 2017.

Botafogo returned to action in Serie A last Saturday when they picked up a 2-0 victory over Vasco da Gama at the Arena BRB Mané Garrincha.

Prior to that, Davide Ancelotti’s men picked up six points from three games to finish runners-up in Group B of the FIFA Club World Cup before suffering a 1-0 loss against Palmeiras in extra-time during their all-Brazilian last-16 clash on June 28.

Botafogo have picked up 21 points from their 12 Serie A matches so far to sit sixth in the league standings but could move level with fourth-placed Bahia, if they win on Wednesday.

Vitoria, on the other hand, continue to struggle for results at the wrong end of the table as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Internacional at the Estádio Beira-Rio last time out.

Fabio Carille’s men have now gone seven consecutive matches without a win across all competitions, losing five and claiming two draws since beating Cerro Largo 1-0 in the Copa Sudamericana on May 15.

Vitoria have picked up 11 points from their 13 Serie A matches so far to sit 18th in the league standings, only above Fortaleza and bottom-placed Sport Recife.

Botafogo vs Vitoria Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Botafogo holds a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture, having won 12 of the last 30 meetings between the two teams.

Vitoria have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Botafogo are unbeaten in their last eight matches against Vitoria, claiming five wins and three draws since a 3-2 defeat in October 2017.

The Rubro-Negro have failed to win 11 of their last 12 away games across all competitions, losing six and picking up five draws since the first week of March.

Botafogo have won all but one of their most recent 11 home matches, with a 2-2 draw against Sao Paulo on April 16 being the exception.

Botafogo vs Vitoria Prediction

Botafogo have been near impenetrable at home this year and will be licking their lips as they take on a floundering Vitoria side, who have struggled for results on the road. We predict Ancelotti’s men will turn in another dominant display at the Estádio Nilton Santos and secure maximum points on Wednesday.

Prediction: Botafogo 2-0 Vitoria

Botafogo vs Vitoria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Botafogo to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in eight of the last nine meetings between the two sides)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have also been fewer than three goals scored in five of their last six clashes)

