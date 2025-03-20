Botswana vs Algeria Prediction and Betting Tips | March 21st 2025

Botswana will welcome Algeria to Francistown Stadium in the group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 (CAF) qualifiers on Friday. The hosts have registered two wins and are third in the Group G standings. The Fennec foxes are at the top of the table and have a three-point lead over the hosts.

The Zebras met Somalia in their previous World Cup qualifying match in June and registered a 3-1 away win. They were last in action in the AFCON qualifiers in November and played out 1-1 draws in their meetings against Mauritania and Egypt.

The visitors last played Uganda in the World Cup qualifiers in June. Second-half goals from Houssem Aouar and Saïd Benrahma helped them register a comeback 2-1 win. They are unbeaten in their last seven games across all competitions and registered a 5-1 home win over Liberia in the AFCON qualifiers in November.

Botswana vs Algeria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There is not much history between the two teams and they have met twice thus far with both meetings taking place in the AFCON qualifiers. The visitors registered wins in both games, including a 5-0 home triumph in 2021.

The hosts have won two of their last seven games in the World Cup qualifiers and have failed to score in four games in that period.

Botswana have won just one of their last five home games across all competitions, registering three draws.

Algeria are on a five-game winning streak in away games in the World Cup qualifiers, keeping four clean sheets.

The visitors have outscored the Zebras 8-6 in four games in the qualifiers thus far and also have the better defensive record, conceding one fewer goal (4).

The hosts have scored one goal apiece in their last four games across all competitions.

Botswana vs Algeria Prediction

The Zebras head into the match on a four-game unbeaten streak, though the last two games have ended in draws. They have won five of their last seven home games in the World Cup qualifiers and have scored at least two goals in five games in that period. They have failed to score in two meetings against the visitors thus far and will look to improve upon that record.

The Fennec Foxes are on a seven-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, recording six wins. They have kept clean sheets in four of their last six games. They are unbeaten in their last six away games in the World Cup qualifiers, recording five consecutive wins.

Youcef Belaïli is back in the fold though Mohamed Amine Tougaï, midfielder Ramiz Zerrouki, and Baghdad Bounedjah have been left out of the squad due to injuries.

The 2019 AFCON champions have a 100% away record in the ongoing World Cup qualifying campaign and, considering their 100% record against Botswana, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Botswana 1-3 Algeria

Botswana vs Algeria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Algeria to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

