Botswana vs Equatorial Guinea Prediction and Betting Tips | March 28, 2023 

Botswana host Equatorial Guinea at the Francistown Stadium in Francistown on Tuesday (March 28) in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, looking to avenge their loss in Malabo.

The Zebras lost 2-0 to the National Thunder, courtesy of goals from Saul Coco-Bassey and Federico Bikoro. Coco-Bassey put the hosts ahead in the 20th minute before Bikoro doubled their advantage shortly after the hour mark.

After the latest round of qualifiers, Guinea are in second place with six points in three games, while Botswana are at the bottom with just one. Having qualified just once for the AFCON finals, the Southern African side's hopes of a second appearance in the tournament are fast fading. Another setback will essentially end their chances.

Morocco-based Tumisang Orebonye could be reinstated in the Botswanian attack, while Lebogang Ditsele's experience could be vital in midfield. Ezekiel Morake could also be given a chance in goal, replacing Goitseone Phoko.

As for Guinea, rising star Luis Nlavo could be given a chance to express himself in attack, but goalkeeper Jesus Owono should retain his place between the sticks ahead of Aitor Embela.

Botswana vs Equatorial Guinea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been only two clashes between the sides before, with each team winning onc apiece.

Botswana won their first meeting 2-0 in October 2010 in a friendly before Guinea beat them last week to draw level on head-to-head.

The hosts have lost their last two competitive games without scoring.

Botswana haven't scored in three AFCON qualifiers - the only side to do so.

Guinea are unbeaten in four games.

The visitors' Federico Bikoro has scored three of their last four goals, and he could equal the record for the most appearances in team history with 41 caps (level with Ivan Zarandona and Felipe Ovono).

Botswana vs Equatorial Guinea Prediction

Botswana, ranked 51 places below Guinea, have had a terrible qualifying campaign, mainly due to their toothless attack. The National Thunder look likely to inflict further damage on them with another win.

Prediction: Botswana 0-1 Equatorial Guinea

Botswana vs Equatorial Guinea Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Guinea

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

