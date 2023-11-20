Botswana vs Guinea Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st November 2023 

Botswana host Guinea at the Obed Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown on Tuesday for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, looking to bounce back from their opening day loss.

The Zebras fell to a 3-2 defeat against Mozambique on matchday one. Clesio Bauque and Stanley Ratifo struck in either half to put the visitors 2-0 up, before Molaodi Tihalefang pulled one back for Botswana.

Just a minute later, though, Jonathan Muiomo restored Mozambique's two-goal advantage, and then with just five minutes of normal time remaining, Mogakolodi Ngele scored a second for the hosts.

Ranked 148th in the world, Botswana are coming off the back of a disastrous 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier too, failing to book their place in the tournament proper. With just four points in six games, Didier Gomes Da Rosa's side finished third in Group J as their wait for a second appearance in the AFCON finals continued.

Guinea, though, had no setbacks in their first qualifier. Seydouba Cisse struck the winner in the 94th-minute after Fahad Bayo had canceled out Aguibou Camara's 10th-minute opener.

After the first round of games, the National Elephants sit in second place of Group G with three points whereas Botswana are down in fourth without a point and a goal difference of -1.

Botswana vs Guinea Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Guinea have a 100% win record against Botswana, beating the side in all their previous five clashes

After failing to score in their first three encounters against Guinea, Botswana scored once each in their next two

Botswana and Guinea meet for the first time since January 2012, when the National Elephants won 6-1 in the AFCON group stages

Guinea are unbeaten in their last four games, winning twice

In 10 games this year, Botswana have won just thrice: 1-0 vs Libya in the 2023 AFCON qualifier in June, 1-0 vs Eswatini in the 2023 COSAFA Cup and then 2-1 vs Eswatini in a friendly in October

Botswana vs Guinea Prediction

Botswana's defense was all over the place in their opening qualifier to Mozambique. Guinea ranked 60 places above them, have some quality attacking options that can hurt them, and we expect the National Elephants to do exactly that.

Prediction: Botswana 0-2 Guinea

Botswana vs Guinea Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Guinea

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No