Botswana vs Libya Prediction and Betting Tips |17th June 2023

Botswana host Libya at the Francistown Stadium in Francistown on Saturday in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, with their qualifying hopes already over.

With just a single point in the bag from four games, the Zebras are at the bottom of Group J and cannot mathematically finish inside the top two places anymore.

Having played in the tournament finals just once before in 2012, Botswana's wait for a second appearance on the AFCON stage continues.

It's been a terrible campaign for them by all accounts, failing to score in their first three games before losing 3-2 to Equatorial Guinea in their last qualifying match.

Head coach Mogomotsi Mpote has summoned 25 players for this month's fixture against Libya, of which only three are based abroad. Thatayaone Ditlhokwe and Kabelo Seakanyeng ply their trade in Morocco with Wydad Casablanca and Olympique Khouribga respectively. Gape Mohutsiwa represents Algerian club ASO Chlef.

Libya have accrued only two points more than Botswana and sit in third place with their qualification hopes dangling by a thread. For the Mediterranean Knights to seal their place in the finals, it's imperative for them to win both their remaining games and for Equatorial Guinea to lose both of theirs.

However, the North African side will have to really kick into gear for that, having lost all four of their games in the 2023 calendar year.

Botswana vs Libya Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Botswana and Libya have clashed four times before and the former have never won in the fixture before.

Botswana have never scored against Libya, drawing a blank in all four meetings with the North African side, including a 1-0 loss on the opening day of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.

Libya and Botswana have both conceded six goals in the qualifiers so far.

Libya and Botswana have both lost their last four games.

Libya haven't scored in their last three AFCON qualifiers.

With just one goal scored in four qualifying matches, Libya have the joint-worst offensive record alongside Lesotho, Madagascar and Burundi.

Botswana vs Libya Prediction

Botswana have never beaten Libya, nor scored against them. However, it could all change here. The Zebras have progressively improved in the AFCON qualifiers while Libya have gotten worse. This contrasting trajectory could culminate in Botswana winning against Libya for the first time.

Prediction: Botswana 1-0 Libya

Botswana vs Libya Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Botswana

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

