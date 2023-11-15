Botswana vs Mozambique Prediction and Betting Tips | November 16th 2023

Botswana and Mozambique will begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification quest when they square off at Francistown Stadium on Thursday (November 16th).

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 victory over Eswatini in a friendly in October. Tumisang Orebonye and Lemogang Maswena scored either side of Neliso Myeni's goal to help the Zebras claim the win.

Mozambique, meanwhile, fell to a 3-2 defeat to Nigeria in a friendly in Portugal last month. They took a shock lead through Geny Catamo's sixth-minute strike. But a quick turnaround saw the Super Eagles take a 3-1 lead into the break.

Terrem Moffi, Frank Onyeka and Moses Simon all scored for Jose Peseiro's side while Edmilson Dove was sent off for the Mozambicans. Despite their numerical disadvantage, Mozambique halved the deficit through Faisal Bangal 10 minutes into the second half.

The Mambas will turn their attention back to competitive action in the World Cup qualifiers. They have been drawn alongside Algeria, Botswana, Guinea, Uganda and Somalia in Group G.

Botswana vs Mozambique Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 18 occasions in the past. Mozambique have 12 wins to their name while Botswana were victorious in three previous games.

This will be their first meeting since May 2015 when Mozambique claimed a 2-1 victory in the semifinal of the COSAFA Cup.

Four of Mozambique's last six games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Four of Botswana's last five games have witnessed more goals in the second half than the first.

Neither Botswana not Mozambique have qualified for the FIFA World Cup.

Four of Botswana's last five competitive games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Botswana vs Mozambique Prediction

Botswana and Mozambique will kickstart their improbable quest to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and a win in their first game would be welcome.

Mozambique gave a good account of themselves in defeat to Nigeria despite having a one-man deficit against one of the biggest sides on the continent. Botswana recently appointed a new manager and Didier Gomes Roca and will hope to start his tenure with a victory.

The game could be cagey and compact due to the styles of both sides. Although one team could nick a win, we are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a stalemate.

Prediction: Botswana 1-1 Mozambique

Botswana vs Mozambique Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

Tip 4 - Under 2.5 goals