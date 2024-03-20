Botswana vs Rwanda Prediction and Betting Tips | March 22nd 2024 

Botswana and Rwanda will square off in an international friendly at the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium (Antananarivo) on Friday.

The Zebras are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Mozambique in a friendly in January. Goals from Kebelo Seakanyeng and Alfons Amade scored in either half to ensure the spoils were shared.

Rwanda, meanwhile, have not been in action since claiming a 2-0 home win over South Africa in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in November 2023. Innocent Nshuti and Gilbert Mugisha scored first-half goals to guide their nation to all three points.

The Wasps have another friendly against Madagascar lined up next week before returning to competitive action in the World Cup qualifiers in June. Botswana will square off with Burundi.

Botswana vs Rwanda Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Rwanda's last eight games (excluding the awarded 3-0 defeated to Benin) have produced less than three goals.

Four of Botswana's last five games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Rwanda's victory over South Africa ended their six-game winless run (three losses).

Five of Botswana's last six friendlies have produced under 2.5 goals.

Rwanda form guide: W-D-D-L-L Botswana form guide: D-W-L-W-D

Botswana dropped to 146th spot in the latest FIFA World Rankings. Rwanda remained in 133rd place.

Botswana vs Rwanda Prediction

Botswana's recent games have been expansive, with goals tending to be scored at both ends. They have lost just one of their last five international games, winning and drawing two games apiece in this run.

Rwanda, for their part, have enjoyed a dizzying start to life in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The Wasps have made a two-game unbeaten start and most recently claimed a comfortable home victory over South Africa.

The victory took Torsten Spittler's side top of a qualification group that also contains continental heavyweights Nigeria. The East Africans will be aiming to keep this form up and a positive performance here would help extend their current three-game unbeaten run.

Rwanda's games have been low-scoring and although one side could nick a win, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a goalless stalemate.

Prediction: Botswana 0-0 Rwanda

Botswana vs Rwanda Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals