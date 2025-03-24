Botswana vs Somalia Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th March 2025

Botswana host Somalia at the Obed Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown on Tuesday for their clash in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Ranked 136th in the world, the Zebras have won twice and accrued six points from their campaign so far to occupy fourth place in Group G.

Ad

They have alternated between a loss and a win since the beginning, and such an erratic run of form has seen their progression hopes get slimmer.

Morena Ramoreboli's side succumbed to a 3-1 loss to Algeria last week in their latest qualifying encounter which left them six points off the top two, Mozambique and Algeria.

With five more games to go, Botswana still have a chance to turn their fortunes around, but will have to add an element of consistency to their game and build a ruthless streak of wins.

Ad

Trending

On the other hand, Somalia are rock-bottom in the group standings with just one point in the bag, courtesy of a 0-0 draw with Guinea last Friday. That draw ended a run of four consecutive losses in the ongoing qualifiers but hardly gives them a boost.

Ranked 202nd in the world, the Ocean Stars are among the weakest sides globally and are set to see their wait for a first appearance at a major tournament continue.

Ad

Botswana vs Somalia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There has been just one clash between Botswana and Somalia in history, with the former winning 3-1 in June 2024 at the ongoing World Cup qualifiers.

Somalia are winless in the qualifier after five games, a record shared with Ethiopia, Djibouti, Togo, Mauritania, South Sudan, Zimbabwe, Eswatini, Seychelles, Sao Tome and Chad.

The Zebras are winless in their last three official games, while their 3-1 loss to Algeria ended a run of five consecutive unbeaten games.

Botswana are ranked 136th in the world, while Somalia are in 202nd position in the FIFA Ranking.

Ad

Botswana vs Somalia Predictions

The Zebras are the better side on paper despite their erratic run of form, while Somalia have failed to win a single qualifier thus far. The Ocean Stars have offered mediocre performances thus far, netting only thrice while conceding nine times to remain rooted at the foot of the group table.

Botswana should be back to winning ways here.

Prediction: Botswana 2-0 Somalia

Ad

Botswana vs Somalia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Botswana to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback