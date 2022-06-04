Botswana vs Tunisia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers

The qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations continue this weekend and will see Botswana host Tunisia at the Francistown Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Botswana were beaten 1-0 by Libya in their group opener on Wednesday. They offered barely anything offensively in the first half and then saw Thato Kebue give away a clumsy penalty which their opponents missed before converting the rebound.

The Zebras have only ever qualified for the continental showpiece once, making it to the final tournament in 2012 before exiting the group stages after losing all three games.

Tunisia, on the other hand, began their qualification campaign on a winning note as they beat Equatorial Guinea 4-0 at the Stade Olympique de Rades on Thursday. All four goals came in the second half, with Seiffedine Jaziri and Youssef Msakni coming off the bench to score three of them.

The visitors will now be looking to make it two wins from two this weekend as they target a 16th straight Africa Cup of Nations appearance.

Botswana vs Tunisia Head-to-Head

There have been six meetings between Botswana and Tunisia. The hosts have won two of those games while the visitors have won three times.

The only ever draw between the two nations came in their most recent meeting as they played out a goalless outing in the qualifiers for the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations.

Botswana Form Guide (All Competitions): L-D-L-W-L

Tunisia Form Guide (All Competitions): W-D-W-L-W

Botswana vs Tunisia Team News

Botswana

Segolame Boy is out with an injury and has been excluded from the squad. Doctor David, Goitseone Legopelo and Alfred Velaphi are all uncapped for the Southern African nation and will hope to make their international debuts during this international break.

Injured: Segolame Boy

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Tunisia

The Eagles of Carthage have no injury concerns ahead of the weekend clash. Seifeddine Jaziri and Youssef Msakni both had impacts off the bench last time out and could be handed starts here.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Botswana vs Tunisia Predicted XI

Botswana Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Goitseone Phoko (GK); Thato Kebue, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Mosha Gaolaolwe, Mothusi Johnson; Lebogang Ditsele, Gofaone Mabaya, Mothusi Cooper; Thabang Sesinyi, Kabelo Seakanyeng, Tumisang Orebonye

Tunisia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bechir Ben Saïd (GK); Mohamed Dräger, Nader Ghandri, Montassar Talbi, Ali Abdi; Ferjani Sassi, Aïssa Laïdouni, Hannibal Mejbri; Naim Sliti, Seifeddine Jaziri, Youssef Msakni

Botswana vs Tunisia Prediction

Botswana are on a three-game winless run and have won just one of their last seven across all competitions. Their last two wins have come on home turf and they will now hope they can capitalize on their home advantage this weekend.

Tunisia are on a three-game unbeaten run and have kept clean sheets in all three outings. They are the far stronger side ahead of Sunday's clash and should come out on top.

Prediction: Botswana 0-2 Tunisia

