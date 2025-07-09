Botswana Women vs Nigeria Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 10, 2025 

Botswana and Nigeria continue their quest for glory at the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday at the Stade Larbi Zaouli.
Botswana began their campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Algeria over the weekend. Ghoutia Karcjouni's 10th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.
Nigeria, meanwhile, saw off Tunisia with a comfortale 3-0 victory. Six-time African Women's Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala opened the scoring in the fourth minute with a close-range header before Rinsola Babajide made it 2-0 in first half injury time. Substitute Chinwendu Ihezuo completed the rout in the 84th minute.
The win took the Super Falcons atop Group B with three points, while Botswana are third and are yet to open their account.
Botswana Women vs Nigeria Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two sides were drawn in Group C of the 2022 WAFCON. Nigeria claimed a 2-0 victory.
- Botswana have won one of their last eight games, losing four.
- Four of Nigeria's last six games have produced at least three goals.
- Five of Botswana's last six games have produced under 2.5 goals.
- Nigeria have advanced from the group stage in all 14 prior editions of the WAFCON.
Botswana Women vs Nigeria Women Prediction
Botswana made their WAFCON debut in 2022 and reached the quarter-final. Their chances of repeating that feat are slim, but a surprise result here will boost their chances massively. The Zebras are winless in last five games, losing thrice, though.
Nigeria, for their part, are unbeaten in four games, winning three. The Super Falcons are by far the most successful side in this tournament, winning 11 times. They have also been present in all editions but haven't triumphed since 2018, something they will look to rectify. A win here could see them maintain their WAFCON record depending on results elsewhere.
Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner. Back Nigeria to claim a comfortable victory and clean sheet.
Prediction: Bostwana 0-4 Nigeria
Botswana Women vs Nigeria Women Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Nigeria to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Nigeria to score over 1.5 goals