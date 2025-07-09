Botswana Women vs Nigeria Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 10, 2025 

Botswana and Nigeria continue their quest for glory at the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday at the Stade Larbi Zaouli.

Ad

Botswana began their campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Algeria over the weekend. Ghoutia Karcjouni's 10th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Nigeria, meanwhile, saw off Tunisia with a comfortale 3-0 victory. Six-time African Women's Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala opened the scoring in the fourth minute with a close-range header before Rinsola Babajide made it 2-0 in first half injury time. Substitute Chinwendu Ihezuo completed the rout in the 84th minute.

Ad

Trending

The win took the Super Falcons atop Group B with three points, while Botswana are third and are yet to open their account.

Botswana Women vs Nigeria Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides were drawn in Group C of the 2022 WAFCON. Nigeria claimed a 2-0 victory.

Botswana have won one of their last eight games, losing four.

Four of Nigeria's last six games have produced at least three goals.

Five of Botswana's last six games have produced under 2.5 goals.

Nigeria have advanced from the group stage in all 14 prior editions of the WAFCON.

Ad

Botswana Women vs Nigeria Women Prediction

Botswana made their WAFCON debut in 2022 and reached the quarter-final. Their chances of repeating that feat are slim, but a surprise result here will boost their chances massively. The Zebras are winless in last five games, losing thrice, though.

Nigeria, for their part, are unbeaten in four games, winning three. The Super Falcons are by far the most successful side in this tournament, winning 11 times. They have also been present in all editions but haven't triumphed since 2018, something they will look to rectify. A win here could see them maintain their WAFCON record depending on results elsewhere.

Ad

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner. Back Nigeria to claim a comfortable victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Bostwana 0-4 Nigeria

Botswana Women vs Nigeria Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Nigeria to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Nigeria to score over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More