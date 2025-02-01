Bournemouth 0-2 Liverpool: Reds' Player Ratings as Salah double sinks high-flying Cherries | Premier League 2024-25

Bournemouth's impressive unbeaten run since November in the Premier League ended at the hands of league leaders Liverpool. They lost 2-0 at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, February 1.

Both sides opted to name unchanged lineups from their respective wins last week in the league. The Cherries had comfortably dismantled Nottingham Forest 5-0, while Arne Slot's men enjoyed an easy 4-1 victory over Ipswich Town.

It was the hosts who began the game the better of the two sides with Liverpool finding themselves on the back foot. However, they eventually found their groove and took the lead after 30 minutes. Cody Gakpo was tripped up in the box and Mohamed Salah made no mistake from the spot to open the scoring.

The fixture continued to be entertaining as Bournemouth chased an equaliser. They had one disallowed late in the first and struck the woodwork in the second half before Salah added another to put the result to bed. The Egyptian star collected the ball from Curtis Jones and struck a sweet effort in the 75th minute to double his tally.

Liverpool extended their healthy lead over Arsenal at the top of the table to nine points. Andoni Iraola's side, meanwhile, see their 11-game unbeaten run stopped and lie in seventh. Here are the player ratings:

Liverpool Player Ratings

Alisson - 7/10

The ever-reliable Alisson put in a strong performance between the sticks. He denied Justin Kluivert in the first half and Antoine Semenyo in the second with good saves, making four in all.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 5.5/10

Another defensively shaky performance from the right-back who was exposed quite a few times by Semenyo down Bournemouth's left. He was taken off after picking up an injury.

Virgil van Dijk - 6.5/10

Another assured performance at the back from the Liverpool captain, finishing with four clearances, two interceptions, and six recoveries.

Ibrahima Konate - 6/10

Konate was not quite as comfortable as his partner in central defense and gave the ball away a tad bit carelessly at times. He defended solid enough for the clean sheet.

Andrew Robertson - 6/10

While his long ball led to the first goal, he overall had a mediocre first half before improving well in the second. However, questions remain as to whether he is Liverpool's best solution at left-back.

Ryan Gravenberch - 6.5/10

Gravenberch overcame a shaky start to the game and helped the Reds win the midfield battle.

Alexis Mac Allister - 6/10

Mac Allister showed flashes of creativity but was unable to make much of a difference. He was taken off on the hour mark having already picked up a warning.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 5.5/10

A largely unimpressive performance from the Hungarian who yet again showed bundles of energy but did not have the quality to back it up.

Mohamed Salah - 8/10

A sensational season for Salah continues, adding goals number 20 and 21 of the Premier League campaign. He provided a moment of real quality with his vital second goal, securing the result for Liverpool.

Luis Diaz - 6.5/10

Diaz was energetic off the ball, leading the press from a central role before moving to the left with Darwin Nunez's introduction. However, he could not make much of a difference going forward.

Cody Gakpo - 6.5/10

The Dutchman won the penalty with some smart play in the box but provided little threat elsewhere.

Substitutes

Curtis Jones - 7/10

An impressive half hour, collecting the assist for Liverpool's second and displaying great passing.

Conor Bradley - 6/10

Came on for Alexander-Arnold and helped see the game out.

Darwin Nunez - 6/10

Led the line for the last 20 minutes but barely got a look in.

Wataru Endo - N/A

He came on too late and did not play enough to merit a rating.

