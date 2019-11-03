Bournemouth 1-0 Manchester United: Manchester United player ratings

AFC Bournemouth v Manchester United - Premier League

After they ended a horrible away run last week by beating Norwich, Manchester United visited the Vitality Stadium eager to notch up their second consecutive away win.

The Red Devils started off where they left at Carrow Road. The three forwards linked up well together with the wide men exploiting the space that was being granted to them.

But despite the bright start, United failed to make the most of their chances and saw themselves going behind at the brink of half-time. They chased the game for the rest of the afternoon and eventually lost.

All in all, it was a gritty but toothless performance from the United players. On that note, let's take a look at how every Manchester United player performed against Bournemouth.

David de Gea - 6.5/10

The Spaniard had a relatively quiet afternoon. There's hardly anything he could have done about the goal, and every other time he was called into action he delivered.

De Gea made a brave save to deny Joshua King around the hour mark, and then went on to deny Harry Wilson at the 74th minute to keep his team in contention till the final whistle was blown.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 5.5/10

Aaron Wan-Bissaka defended superbly throughout the game. He mopped up everything that came from his flank and made several last-ditch tackles to save his side.

However, the young defender made a rare fatal error by granting King too much time inside United's box, from which the Dutch forward scored the only goal of the game.

Victor Lindelof - 4.5/10

The Swedish international made some early clearances but overall had a horrid afternoon. He failed to close down his men on multiple occasions. Moreover, his sense of positioning was woeful and he was partly to be blamed for the goal.

Harry Maguire - 5/10

Though aerially solid in his own penalty box, Harry Maguire could have done more to pose a threat from set-pieces in the opposition box.

At times Maguire looked a bit sluggish while defending against a pacey Bournemouth frontline. There was also a lack of communication between him and Lindelof as the space between them was constantly being exposed.

Ashley Young - 5/10

At times Ashley Young was lacking support from his teammates. That was evident from Bournemouth's first goal, which started off from his side as he had to deal with 3 players all by himself.

Young didn't look defensively sound and gave away unnecessary fouls before being booked.

Scott McTominay - 5.5/10

United's Player of the Month looked sloppy in possession. He worked tirelessly to win balls in the midfield and create something going forward, but nothing came off it as he lacked a bit of sharpness with his passes. Full marks for his efforts though.

Fred - 6.5/10

Unlike his other midfield comrades, Fred looked up for the challenge. He was brilliant on the ball and controlled the tempo of the game for a majority of the time.

Fred came really close to scoring in the first half but his shot was deflected way off the post. The Brazilian showed his attacking awareness again when he found Greenwood in space in the 83rd minute.

Andreas Pereira - 3.5/10

The Brazilian midfielder started the game brightly. He got into some really good positions early on and a flurry of chances fell at his feet, although he squandered all of them.

After around 20 minutes in the game Pereira started tailing off. His deliveries from set-pieces were disappointing and he just wasn't able to find the right passes from open play.

Daniel James - 7/10

It was another energetic performance from the young Welshman. In the first half, he looked like United's biggest attacking asset as every attack came from his side.

He made some ferocious darting runs into the opposition box as he found lots of free space early on. But nothing came out of them as no one could capitalize from his pinpoint deliveries.

Marcus Rashford - 6/10

The England international made some heavenly touches and his control on the ball was sublime. What let Rashford down was his final delivery, as he was unable to create anything in the game.

In the second half, a strong Bournemouth backline man-marked him out of the game, rendering him ineffective on the pitch.

Anthony Martial - 5/10

Anthony Martial is another player who started off brightly but dwindled as the game progressed. Staring in the centre, Martial linked up well with Rashford early on in the game.

But after that, the only highlight of his play was when he went down in the opposition box and was accused of diving by Bournemouth players, which sparked some tension on the field.

Substitutes

Jesse Lingard - 4.5/10

Lingard came on for Pereira. A great chance fell to him soon after he joined, but he failed to make the most of the opportunity.

Mason Greenwood - 5.5/10

Greenwood came on for Wan-Bissaka. He hit the post from his first touch, and was unlucky not to score.

Brandon Williams - 5.5/10

Williams came on for Daniel James. His entry brought a breath of fresh air to the side as he carved out a couple of chances in the short time he was given on the pitch.