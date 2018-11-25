×
Bournemouth 1 - 2 Arsenal : 3 takeaways from the game | Premier League 2018-19

Suman Dey
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
25 Nov 2018, 22:57 IST

Arsenal took on Bournemouth at the Vitality stadium
Arsenal took on Bournemouth at the Vitality stadium

Bournemouth came into today's game with Arsenal on the back of two consecutive defeats and were desperate to get back to winning ways. Arsenal, on the other hand, were unbeaten in their last ten matches in the Premier League and looked to keep that record intact.

The match was nicely poised with neither team managing to create any significant chances on either end until a freakish own goal by Lerma at the stroke of half-hour gave Arsenal the lead. The Gunners looked set to go into the halftime break with a one-goal lead, but at the last second of the stoppage time Josh King came up with a blinder to make it all square after the first 45 mins

In the second half, Arsenal looked the better side from the word go. Both Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan got numerous chances to get the second goal, but the final product let them down. However, in the 67th minute, Aubameyang latched onto a Sead Kolašinac's cross to score the match-winner for the Gunners.

Late in the game, Bournemouth came close with Lerma hitting the post. It was the Cherries third defeat on the trot in the Premier League. Meanwhile, for Unai Emery, Arsenal's unbeaten run extends to 17 matches in all competitions.

 Here the three takeaways from the game.

#3 Unlucky Bournemouth?


King scored the only goal for Bournemouth
King scored the only goal for Bournemouth

Bournemouth has been the surprise package this season impressing everyone with their performance and ambition. The Vitality Stadium is a difficult place to visit for any opposition. Like they generally do, the Cherries started the game in an attacking fashion creating a few good chances in the process.

However, luck was on Arsenal's side in the first half as Brooks was adjourned offside on two occasions which looked marginal and the decision could have gone either way. It turned worse for Eddie Howe's side after Lerma deflected the ball into his own net while trying to clear Kolašinac's cross.

Towards the end of the second half, Lerma hit the post, which summed a frustrating day at the office for Eddie Howe and Bournemouth

