Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal: Hits and Flops

Arsenal extended the unbeaten run to 17 matches.

Arsenal saw off a great challenge from the committed Bournemouth side as they won 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday. The Gunners took the lead in the 29th minute, rather luckily, as Jefferson Lerma scored a spectacular own goal. The Cherries drew level on the brink of half-time when a super fast counter-attack paid dividends and Joshua King finished off the move clinically.

The Gunners were tested a lot in the closing minutes by a resilient Bournemouth side but they held their nerves and extended the unbeaten run to 17 matches. Eddie Howe’s team which had a splendid start to the season are falling off the radar after not being able to maintain a high intensity for the full 90 minutes.

We take a look at the Hits and Flops from both the sides.

Hit: Sokratis

Sokratis had a good game considering the fact that he was making a comeback of sorts in the Premier League

The Greek defender had his work cut out against a fast Bournemouth attack. But he did keep his positional sense throughout the match and showed leadership when required.

Callum Wilson was seen as a major threat to the Gunners backline and he did make life tough for Mustafi and Holding, but every time he faced Sokratis, he was not able to keep his balance due to the sheer physical presence of Sokratis in the penalty box.

Even in the goal where Bournemouth counterattacked, it was Holding who was not able to shut shop and Sokratis was not at fault. Sokratis had a good game considering the fact that he was making a comeback of sorts in the Premier League.

It will be interesting to see who does Unai Emery pick as his preferred two at the back when all three, just like today’s match, Mustafi, Sokratis, and Holding are fit. Sokratis came into his own in the final few minutes, throwing himself at everything that comes his way.

