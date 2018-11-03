Bournemouth 1-2 Manchester United: 5 major takeaways

Emmanuel Ayamga FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 577 // 03 Nov 2018, 23:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United beat Bournemouth 2-1 on Saturday

Manchester United recorded a second straight victory in the Premier League after defeating Bournemouth 2-1 at the Vitality stadium in Saturday’s early kick-off game.

The Red Devils went into the game on the back of a morale-boosting 2-1 win over Everton last week, and they needed a comeback to overcome Eddie Howe’s side too. Goals from Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford were enough to hand Jose Mourinho’s men the three points.

Bournemouth started the game brightly and deservedly took the lead in the 11th minute through Cullum Wilson. However, the Red Devils grew into the game and equalised midway through the first-half through the in-form Martial.

United went on to snatch the win in injury time after Rashford came off the bench to score the Red Devils’ second of the afternoon.

Here are five major talking points from the game:

#5 Martial in the form of his life

Martial netted his fifth Premier League goal of the season

When the season started, not many would have fancied Anthony Martial stepping up to be Manchester United’s main man. However, the Frenchman has done just that, having endured a slow start to the season. Currently, Martial is just not droppable from the team and Jose Mourinho knows that very well.

On Saturday, the 22-year-old was once again on target as the Red Devils came from behind to beat Bournemouth 2-1 at the Vitality stadium. This was his 5th goal in the Premier League this season, making him the club’s top scorer this campaign.

It also means Martial has now scored in each of his last four Premier League games. Certainly, he is the most in-form player in the English top flight and has been one of the bright spots in what has so far been a frustrating season for Man United.

1 / 5 NEXT